NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys and girls track teams have become a force in the northland, especially in the distance events and relays.
That was the case again this season as the Titans are sending three relays and three individuals to the State Class A Track and Field Meet, which gets under way today, beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Two of those relays, the 4x800, which consists of Daniel Olson, Ben Plackner, Conner Thoennes and Casey Flett, and the 4x400 of Olson, Plackner, Bodie Jorgenson and Tae’von Wells will try to leave their mark at this year’s event.
“Last year, we went down just happy that we made it,” Olson said. “That was most of it. This year, we want to do more than just make it. We’re shooting for medals in both of those relays.
“Everybody has been peaking at the right time. Everybody has looked good over the past couple of weeks. We know we’re going to go down there and do something.”
Thoennes, who will also be competing in the 3200, wants to end his track career on a positive note.
“I’m going to push everything back, no matter what,” Thoennes said. “Whatever it comes down to, either the last lap in the 4x800 before I hand it off or the last lap in the 3200, I’m going to give it everything I possibly can give, so I have no regrets coming after it.”
Flett agreed.
“I’m going to have to give it my all,” Flett said. “It’s my last race. I can’t leave anything behind. It (the 800) is tough, but you find a pace and stick with it. We’ll find out what I have left.”
According to Olson, the teams’ seed time for the 4x800 is deceiving.
“Our seed time puts us in the slow heat because it was so windy at UMD,” Olson said. “With our best time, we’d be going in with the sixth-best time. We’re sitting good, so we’re optimistic.
“We’re shooting for a top-five finish. That’s what we have our sights set on, a medal at the very least, but top five would be preferable.”
Plackner echoed that sentiment, saying medaling is the goal, so he won’t be holding anything back when it’s time for him to take the baton.
He doesn’t want to let down his senior teammates.
“Mentally, I have to think that it’s only 800 meters,” Plackner said. “In that first lap, you’re not thinking. The second lap, you start pushing yourself hard enough. It’s still bad, but you get through it.
“I’m giving it everything for them.”
As for the 3200, Thoennes won’t be holding anything back. He wants to break 10 minutes.
“I’m going to try and stick with some faster groups, and give it my all,” Thoennes said. “I’ll be coming into today fresh, not having to run the 4x800. I’ll be able to push myself a little bit more than I have been able to throughout the season.
“It’s my last race, and I’m going to give it all I’ve got, and put out the best time I can put out there that day.”
The 4x400 team will also try to medal.
“We’re shooting for the top three because we have some promise there,” Olson said. “We’re all looking forward to that. We’ll see what we can do in prelims, and see where that puts us, but we have to get into the finals on Friday.
“That’s the last meet for three of the four of us on that relay, so we have to throw something down.”
Plackner is hoping for a top- five finish.
“It wouldn’t be ambitious to say top five, but Daniel holds it solid, and Bodie is better than most guys’ third runners,” Plackner said. “Tae’von is anchoring, so that makes me feel good about it.”
The other relay heading to state is the 4x200 with Justice Rebrovich, Jorgenson, Wells and Gaige Waldvogel.
For Rebrovich and Waldvogel, getting to state is a tremendous experience.
They were a part of two Nashwauk-Keewatin basketball teams that came up short twice.
“It feels great to finally get to go to state,” Rebrovich said. “I’ve been waiting to go, so I’m excited. It gave me more motivation to get there this time.”
Waldvogel agreed.
“It’s a different feeling for sure,” Waldvogel said. “We went to three section finals, two in basketball and one in football. It was three snubs, with one from COVID, but now we finally got to the state meet. It’s not in the same sports, but we finally made it.
“I’ve made it to the section finals upon section finals, but this is a different feeling. I was excited when we made it.”
Jorgenson has been there before, as has Wells, so there’s some experience on that relay.
“This is not a rookie experience for me,” Jorgenson said. “I know what the track is like, what to expect and what the atmosphere is going to be like. It’s exciting. It’s going to be fun.
“It’s good to get back and get Justice and Gaige a shot to go. We got Gaige in it this year, and he’s a big help. Our biggest key will be handoffs. We have to understand where the guys are coming from and go from there. We’ll let our speed do the rest.”
There’s only one Titan girl making the trip, Emmalee Oviatt in both the shot put and discus.
Last year, Oviatt advanced in the shot put and placed 13th.
The bright lights of the state meet kind of got to Oviatt.
“I thought it was overwhelming,” Oviatt said. “It made me nervous. There were a lot more people than I was used to. It affected me because when I got into the circle it was, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing.’ I completely forgot everything.
“I was a little off.”
Oviatt threw 36-feet-7-inches last year. This year, she’s thrown 38-9, so she wants to better that mark.
“I’m more prepared,” Oviatt said. “I know that I’ll be nervous, but I know what’s coming. I’ll be able to calm myself down. I’ll take deep breaths and listen to music.”
What’s her favorite song to listen to?
“It’ll be Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,’” Oviatt said. “It’s a good song. That drum solo is my favorite part of the song.”
In the discus, Oviatt started the season at 68 or 69 feet. At sections, she threw 99-3.
She throws the discus today, and the shot put Friday.
“I know the discus will prepare me for the shot put,” Oviatt said. “I’ll be trying to throw over 100-feet. That’s my goal — 100 or better.”
Wells will be competing in the 400 as well.
