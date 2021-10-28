CLOQUET — No Geno, no problem.
With Geno Uhrbom long gone due to graduation, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys cross country team had something to prove.
With Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes leading the way, the Titans still proved their worth scoring a team total of 48 points to capture the Section 7A title Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club.
It was Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s fourth section title, and this will be the Titans seventh-straight appearance at state.
Both Olson and Thoennes ran together, with Thoennes placing third in 17:11.5, and Olson placing fourth in 17:17.9.
Olson never doubted this teams’ objective all season.
“Our plan coming in, we knew Esko was going to be tough, but we wanted to win,” Olson said. “A lot of people thought we weren’t going to be there. We had three eighth-graders step up huge.
“It was crazy the amount of guys who ran the race, not just for themselves, but they wanted to do it for the team. It’s a great atmosphere to be a part of.”
It was accomplished by the leadership both Olson and Thoennes showed all season. They took this group under their wing, and formed them into a championship squad.
“They stepped up and listened right away,” Thoennes said. “At any of the workouts, they were willing to work hard and run with us. It’s been a great experience having all of those guys pull up.
“Even though it’s Daniel’s and my senior year, I’m sure they have a great team coming back next year.”
Going to state was secondary to making the program a legitimate contender every year.
“I remember when I was those kids’ size coming up with Cody Staydohar and Spencer Engel,” Olson said. “I can picture what was going on in their heads. You want to do it for them and give them the senior year they wanted to have.
“It’s crazy thinking that we’re in that position now, thinking that those guys were thinking the same about you.”
Joining them at state will be Riley Koran, who placed 11th, Levi Danielson 14th and Ben Plackner 16th.
Brayden Nielsen was 17th, and Hayden Clow 25th.
Jeffrey Kayfes of Mountain Iron-Buhl will be making his second appearance at state.
He finished second behind Noah Foster of Cromwell, who won the race with a time of 16:33.4. Kayfes ran a 16:56.9.
“Usually I know that he takes off at 1 ½ miles, so I can stay with him or a little bit ahead of him,” Kayfes said. “After that, I have to run my own race from there. I let adrenaline take me for the first sprint out, then I keep the pace down the hills.
“I liked my positioning. I tried to stay next to someone, especially in a windy spot, so I could stay behind them. It worked out well. I run like I’ve always won all year.”
Kayfes made his move with about one mile left in the race.
“I was a little tired, but I got a second wind near the end with that adrenaline kicking in with all of the people standing there. I kept going. It feels good, but I was about 15 seconds slower than two years ago. It felt good, but it was slower.”
Moose Lake-Willow River was third with 96, followed by Ely at 134, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range 137, Mesabi East 198, Cromwell-Wright 229, Mountain Iron-Buhl 240, Pine River-Backus 246, Crosby-Ironton 251, Carlton 266, Deer River/Northland 285, International Falls 296 and Chisholm 368.
Ely was led by Caid Chittum in 21st, Ben Cavalier 28th, Gabriel Pointer 36th, Silas Solum 37th, Jace Huntback 41st, Jon Hakala 43rd.
Mesabi East was led by Carter Skelton 18th, Ben Gornik 54th, Carson Slattery 58th, Timmy Green 60thn and Henrik Murray 75th.
Chisholm was led by Charles Thompson 72nd, Ben Thompson 83rd, Daniel Perpich 84th, Isaac Fleming 85th, Warren Novak 91st, Carson Howard 92nd and Hayden Roche 96th.
Aside of Kayfes, Mountain Iron-Buhl was led by Rylen Niska 38th, Leighton Helender 49th, Spencer Sandberg 78th, Ian Villebrun 97th and Jasper Helender 100th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.