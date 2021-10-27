COLERAINE — Can the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team continue their success?
The Titans have dominated Section 7A the past several seasons, winning three titles, with six-straight state meet appearances.
Even though Geno Urhbom might be gone, Titan coach Will Floersheim said his boys team won’t be going down without a fight.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will put it all out on the line today when they compete in the Section 7A Meet, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Cloquet Country Club.
The girls race will be the first to run, with the boys following at 11:45 a.m.
Daniel Olson, Connor Thoennes, Ben Plackner, Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Hayden Clow and Brayden Nielsen will shoulder the task of keeping the Titans’ dynasty intact.
“Had you told me at the beginning of the season that I’d be taking this group of guys to the section, I would have been surprised to see some of the names in there,” Floersheim said. “The leadership from the kids at the top has been consistent.
“We were young, with a lot of new faces to start the year. We had some kids in the program that have taken big steps forward this year. They’ve risen to the occasion.”
Floersheim has a team of three eighth-graders and a freshman, which is something that hasn’t happened in year’s past.
“That’s how we’re moving forward, and I’m not worried about it,” Floersheim said. “They’ve done it consistently all year. I haven’t seen them flinch or falter. They will race their rear ends off, and things will work out.
“Our program has years of going to the state meet. If they don’t go to state, all is not lost, but they want to go to state.”
That confidence is there because of the seniors, Olson and Thoennes.
“Daniel and Connor have been solidly in the top 10 this year,” Floersheim said. “If they can sneak into the top, which will be hard to do, but they’re capable of doing it. The blessing is we have two great leaders up front.
“Daniel has had a smile on his face all week long. He’s pushing himself. He’s excited for the end of the year. They’re trying to grapple with everything they’ve done. There’s more finish lines than one for those guys, but they know exactly what to do today.”
On the girls side, Emma Williams, Lola Champlin, Kaitlyn Olson, Karly Mann, Avalynn Westphal and Brooke Petrich will compete for the Titans.
Floersheim has always wanted to get his girls team to experience the same success as the boys team, and he’s getting closer to that goal.
“They’ve had a good year,” Floersheim said. “They’ve ran well in a number of meets, with some top threes here and there. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to. They’re competing and working hard.
“With the way the section sets up, we will have to run well to get a state berth. We know that if we run well, the window is open, and we could sneak through there. It’s possible. We’re looking at it that way.”
Williams and Champlin have been leading the way this season.
“Emma has run well, and Lola has progressed, too,” Floersheim said. “They have run consistently together throughout the season. If they come in and race the way we think they can race, regardless of what the team does, they have an individual shot at it, depending on how they run.”
