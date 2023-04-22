COLERAINE—As the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls track team gets set to begin the 2023 season, Titan coach Beth Rebrovich is as optimistic as she can possibly be.
That’s because Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has a blend of veterans and youth, which could make the Titans a contender to win the Subsection, and get some athletes to state.
One of those athletes is shot putter Emmalee Oviatt.
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior went to state last year and placed. Her goals are a little higher this year.
“Her first goal is to compete at the Hamline Elite Meet on Apr. 28,” Rebrovich said. “That looks promising for that. She has thrown her PR. She threw 38-feet at the end of last year, and she was just a little more than that.
“She’s having a strong start. She’s hoping to win state instead of just placing. She’s sitting in second place behind a girl who has thrown 40-feet. That’s not a lot.”
Rebrovich also has two girls that went to the State Cross Country Meet last fall—senior Emma Williams and freshman Lola Champlin.
“Lola is trying to run the 3200, moving up from the 800,” Rebrovich said. “She ran it in our last meet, and she finished strong. Emma, she hasn’t run her PR yet (in the 1600), but she’s still on pace where she ended last year.
“She was dealing with injuries last year, but she’s feeling good this year.”
The other seniors on the team are Avalynn Westphal, Corinne Hubbard and Alissa Yanez.
The junior class consists of Kaitlin Olson Olson, Karly Mann, Rianna Nugent, Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Macarena Semitiel, Jaci Rebrovich and Claire Clusiau.
“In our last indoor meet, Jacie placed first in the 60,” Rebrovich said. “She’s showing to be a much stronger sprinter this year. She could possibly make it to state.”
The sophomore class has Kaylee Kangas, Madison Brown and Brynn Kackman, and the freshmen class has Shayae Houle, Jayden Brunner and Champlin.
Rebrovich also has a lot of younger runners in the mix.
“We have a lot of returning veterans, and quite a few new girls, too,” she said. “Our team is growing. This is the most girls I’ve had. We will be able to fill more events with the proper athletes.
“Having a few more gives us more opportunities to find the right fit for each athlete. We’ve been able to fill most of our events, but now, we can be more competitive. We can fill up more field events.”
One of those junior-high athletes is Taylor Covier.
“She’s become a good contender in the 800 already,” Rebrovich said. “Our sprinters are strong, as are our mid- and long-distances. With some of the new girls, we’re looking strong.”
If everything falls into place, the Titans could make a claim for the subsection title.
“We haven’t had much competition with a lot of our other section schools, but we did have an indoor meet against some of them,” Rebrovich said. “We did score well against them.
“Last year, we ended up taking second. We have a good chance of winning it this year. Hopefully, we’ll have some girls making a state appearance this year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.