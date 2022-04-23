COLERAINE — Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys coach Will Floersheim makes no bones about it when he says his Titans are stacked.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won both the Section 7A True Team meet and the Section 7A Meet last year, and the Titans are primed to do that again.
That’s because Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin can send out quality athletes in every event.
“We’re returning some talent across the board,” Floersheim said. “For a number of years, we were trying to plug a few holes here and there. I can’t have enough hurdlers, and you can’t have enough field-event kids.
“It’s such a strong group. We’re fortunate to return a lot of seniors. I hope that translates into the same success we had last year.”
The Titans, along with the two section titles, won the Iron Range Conference Meet and the 7A Sub-Section Meet.
“My dream was to always go to the state meet taking a bus rather than a suburban,” Floresheim said with a chuckle. “We had to take a bus last year. In our program we stress the True Team meet to advance to state.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will be led by its seniors Oskar Jenson, Connor Thoennes, Taevon Wells, Justice Rebrovich, Bodie Jorgenson, Daniel Olson Brock Stram, Brayden Bluntach, Carter Brown, Logan Mather and Mikey Archila.
“They’re critical to the strength of our program,” Floershem said. “I’ve got kids returning that are state athletes that need to help us get back to that point. We have to score a lot of points in the events those seniors are in.
“We do have talented younger kids to help in some areas, but we’re definitely a senior-dominated team.”
It’ll be up to Floersheim to figure out his lineup to put his athletes in the best position to be successful.
“Sometimes that’s like rolling the dice at sections, but I’ll ask the kids to do different events,” Floersheim said. “If you have a good team, it’s about putting the right pieces together. You have to be able to see the puzzle for what it is.”
The biggest challenge right now is getting outside to train.
“Track and field doesn’t take place in a gym,” Floersheim said. “The challenge is keeping the kids interested in an awesome sport. We’re doing everything we can to teach the kids, but it’s not perfect by any means.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.