COLERAINE—Over the past few season, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys track coach Will Floersheim hasn’t had much trouble filling out a lineup card.
The Titan mentor pretty much had his pick as to who to play where, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has been successful at the True Team, Sub-Section and Section levels.
This season, Floersheim won’t have that luxury as the Titans are a bit younger and a little more inexperienced than in past seasons.
“We don’t have that veteran leadership I’ve been blessed to have for a number of years,” Floersheim said. “We’ve got some kids around that have been with us for a few years, now it’s a chance for the freshmen and sophomores to come of age.
“We have a lot of potential, but on the whole, we’re young. We do have a few seniors that are going to be our point scorers, our strongest contributors in a season where we’re going to grow as we go.”
Floersheim does have four seniors, Mason Marx, Ben Plackner, Tyler Swedeen and Jordan Huff.
Floersheim is expecting big things from Plackner and Marx.
“As seniors, they’re both in that leadership category,” Floersheim said. “Ben will be strong in the 800 and anywhere else we put him. Mason has been a consistent thrower for a number of years.
“I hope he puts it all together this year to make it in the shot and disc. People know we had a good cross country season in the fall, we definitely have kids in the distance events. We should be competitive depending on where that shakes out at the end of the year.”
Floersheim said his sprinting events will need some work.
“We’re young in the sprints,” Floersheim said. “We had veteran, senior kids last year, but we’re young this year. When it comes to the True Team Meet, we’ll struggle to fill out every event.
“In the sprints, they have to learn the technique out of the block, and our relays in the exchange zones. You learn that by working with your teammates. We have talent and with quite a bit of hard work, we’ll see how things go by the end of the year.”
Floersheim believes sophomore Brayden Austad can make some noise in the long jump.
“He’s in a range now where it’s reasonable to be a 19- to 20-foot kid,” Floersheim said. “That should give him a shot to do well in the state meet.”
There’s some other events that might need a little work.
“We also have to find more triple jumpers and pole vaulters,” Floersheim said. “That’s the trouble you have with a smaller program, but a part of that is coming of age. You learn how to take natural talent, harness it and apply it to be consistent on an every-meet basis.
“When you’re younger, you can see flashes of speed and natural ability, but as you get older, they have to know how to handle themselves on good days and bad days. They have to be every-meet performers by scoring points in three or four events.”
On the positive side, Floersheim believes this team can be molded into a contender.
“This is a team that will grow as we go,” he said. “We have some younger kids that have a lot of talent. The signs are there that we’ll get better as we get more experience. We’ve had a lot of luck in our programs.
“As kids have come of age, we’ll see how they handle the big stage, that big moment. I hope they have success in challenging them in our program. It’s a year where we’re younger, and hopefully, we’ll be improving by the end of the year.”
The junior class consists of Michael Stram, Jeremy Huff-Metso, Levi Danielson and Gage Roberts.
Aside from Austad, the sophomores include John Duffy, Lewis Champlin, Cole Hart, Max Gangl, Ty Wells, Hunter Milstead. Simeon Wells, Greyson Chance and Gaborik Sobtzak are the only two freshmen on the team.
