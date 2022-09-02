NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team has lost some talented runners the past couple of years in Geno Uhrbom, Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes.

That hasn’t stopped the Titans from reloading, and that will be the case this season as the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys will try to make eight-straight trips to the state meet as the 2022 season approaches.

