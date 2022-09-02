NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys cross country team has lost some talented runners the past couple of years in Geno Uhrbom, Daniel Olson and Connor Thoennes.
That hasn’t stopped the Titans from reloading, and that will be the case this season as the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys will try to make eight-straight trips to the state meet as the 2022 season approaches.
As far as Titan coach Will Floersheim is concerned, this team has what it takes to get back to state.
“I believe we have a talented group back this year,” Floersheim said. “We might be young and lacking some of the more experienced leadership of the previous years, but it’s a blessing that some of the kids competed in meaningful race last yea.
“They’re younger, but they gained experience. As we go into this season, we’re returning kids who have experience at state. We have some talented kids as well.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is led by senior Ben Plackner. He his joined by juniors Devin Goss and Levi Danielson. Sophomores Hunter Milstead and Max Gangl are on board, along with freshmen Riley Koran, Jack Erickson, Brayden Nielsen, Preston Troumbly, Bryce Nielsen, Caiden Koplitz, Jayden McNeil and Eli McNeil.
“A lot of people watched Ben become a man in track last year in the mid-distance runs,” Floersheim said. “He turned some heads. We’re cautiously optimistic that he can step up this season.
“He’s not a kid who’s going to run a 15:43 5K, but in our section, he’ll be good this year.”
With that said, the Titans will have to tighten up their pack to succeed.
“Our kids understand that we have the opportunity to pack well this year rather than some other years,” Floersheim said. “We’ve been good at the top, but we haven’t had the tightest packs.
“They understand that where their pack is this year, we can do some damage at the postseason level. If they keep embracing that and drop time, that will help in the process.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has been Section 7A champions four out of the last seven seasons, which bodes well for tradition.
“That does help a lot,” Floersheim said. “When the kids coming this program, that’s what they talk about. They look forward to it. It’s something they’ve seen before. It’s not out of the realm of possibility.
“They’ve heard it in both school districts. It’s almost unfair to our kids because so many people take it for granted. They don’t understand how tough these kids have been. It takes hard work to make that streak stand up all of these years.”
The Titans won’t back down from hard work this season.
“I believe in them like crazy,” Floersheim said. “My goal with every-single kid that walks into this program is to help them find out what they are made of. I push them to their limits of what they can do.
“It’s not just one thing that has put us over the top in the past.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin did finish fourth at the state meet last year.
“We’re thinking bigger,” Floersheim said. “We’ll keep working and plugging away to make that stand up.”
As for the Titan girls, they have been living in the shadow of the boys’ program, but Floersheim said this might be the year when the girls break out.
First off, there’s seniors Emma Williams and Avalynn Westphal. They will be joined by sophomore Tiana Hart, freshmen Lola Champlin and Serenity Sink and eighth-grader Sydney Goss.
“Emma missed state by four seconds last year, so that left a bad taste in her mouth,” Floersheim said. “ Every girl that finished in front of her returns this year, so it’s not going to get any easier for her.
“She knows what it’s about. It’s her senior year. She’s hungry She doesn’t want to be denied. The same can be said with Lola. They look phenomenal, with Kaitlyn right behind them.”
The one problem is Section 7A is tough with South Ridge and Carlton/Wrenshall as two of the better teams in the area.
“They will be good again,” Floersheim said. “I feel good about the five girls I have. I have a legitimate five girls. They’re a seasoned, smart and gritty group of girls that I’ve had in a season.
“They’re working as hard as possible. We’ll see what happens. I’m excited for them. We have some talent. We might turn some heads.”
What does that mean in the overall scheme of things?
“Based on the finish times last year, we could be top five in the section,” Floersheim said. “If we’re in that realm, the goal has always been getting them to the state meet. If we get anywhere close to that, we’re in the discussion.
“Once you get yourself to believe you’re in striking distance with the top teams, anything can happen. We have to get our girls to believe that we’re in striking distance. This is a talented group of young ladies. If we can believe that we can get close enough, it’s going to happen.”
