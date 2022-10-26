COLERAINE — No one has dominated Section 7A cross country than the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys team.
The Titans have been to state seven years in a row, having won four of the last seven 7A titles.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will try to make five of the last eight when they hit the ground running at the Section 7A Meet today, beginning at noon, at the Lester Park Golf Course.
The Titans have graduated some good runners over the past three years, but instead of rebuilding, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Will Floersheim has been reloading.
This year has been no different as Ben Plackner and his teammates, Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Bradey Nielsen, Brice Nielsen, Hunter Milstead and Isaac Danielson are locked and loaded to win another title.
“We’ve been preparing by working hard this whole season,” Plackner said. “We’ve been going to tougher courses at times, and faster courses at times. It’s all about being consistent. That’s how we roll around here.”
Seeing those different courses should bode well for the Titans.
“Going to different courses helps,” Plackner said. “We’ve been on courses with hills, courses that are flat. That should give us an advantage over the teams that haven’t gone to courses with hills.”
According to Plackner, this team has come together quite well over the course of the season.
“Everyone was slower to start the season, but we gradually got faster,” Plackner said. “I like that we’re together as a team. During all of the speed days, there’s five of us within 20 seconds of each other.
“We seem to right there racing with each other. That’s going to be important. We’re pushing each other. Being with your teammates helps so much. We know how we run, and we feed off of that energy. We feed off each other.”
Most importantly, they don’t want to break that tradition of going to state, let alone not winning the section.
“When guys come into the program, they know what it’s about,” Plackner said. “It’s about teammates lifting each other up. This feels like a family. We’re so close in this sport. We’re connected.
“We do it for one another, not just ourselves. When you do that, it helps you.”
On the girls side, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has been in the boys’ shadow for quite some time, but captains Emma Williams and Avalynn Westphal believe this is the year that the Titans step out into the light.
“We had a good season,” Westphal said. “The girls are cutting down their times. We finally have a good chance of getting out of the guys’ shadow.”
Williams and Westphal have guided a younger group of girls including, Lola Champlin, Kaitlin Olson, Karly Mann, Tianna Hart and Shane Houle.
“At the beginning of the season, we all had our starting points,” Williams said. “We’ve cut down our times from the beginning until now. Realistically, there is a chance of making it.
“We’ve never sent a full girls team to state, so that would be the biggest accomplishment. That would be major.”
It could happen because the girls team is taking a page out of the boys’ playbook.
“What gives me confidence is that the girls have the strongest bond we’ve had together,” Westphal said. “Every time we have a race, we know we’re running for each other.
“It’s that bond that gives us the confidence that we’ll go far.”
