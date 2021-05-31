CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School baseball team might have the pitching, but if the Bluestreaks want to advance in the playoffs, it all boils down to offense.
Chisholm has been up-and-down at the plate this season, so that has to change as the No. 6 seeded Bluestreaks take on No. 10 Deer River in a first-round Section 7A contest today, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
According to Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino, his teams’ offense has been the teams’ Achilles heel.
“Some days we get the hits, but we haven’t been consistent,” Provinzino said. “At the end of the year, going into playoffs, we’ll be facing good pitching, Our offense has sputtered down the stretch.
“If we want to advance, we have to score some runs. The kids need to step up. We have had signs that we’re better offensively. If we can get hot and going in the right direction, that can carry you. The key is to improve our offensive production. If we can get any offense, we’ll be OK.”
Defensively, Provinzino has seen some improvement in that area, but that can be on-again-off-again as well.
The Bluestreaks’ biggest strength, however, will be their pitching.
Provinzino has the arms, especially with Jude Sundquist, Bryce Warner and Noah Sundquist, among others.
“Our pitching has been good,” Provinzino said. “We’ve made some strides since the beginning of the year, but we haven’t had that consistency. It’s about getting that out of that person.”
Provinzino hasn’t decided on his starter against the Warriors, who are 4-13 and have already lost to Chisholm by the score of 12-0.
“We’ll roll the dice and make that decision today,” Provinzino said. “You have to get that first win, so we’ll go with that best guy to make sure we get that first win. It’s up in the air right now, but I have to look at the bigger picture.
“We could possibly be playing in four games in three days, but if we don’t win that first one, you go home. We have to win game one. We’ll do whatever we have to to win that first game.”
Provinzino has been coaching long enough to know that even though Deer River is nine games under .500, the Warriors won’t be an easy out.
“We beat them one month ago, so we should go into it with some confidence,” Provinzino said. “We can’t be overconfident because that can work against you. The bottom line is it’s win-or-go-home.
“We need to get off to a good start. We’re the home team, so we need to play defense, then score some runs. That’s what we’re looking at. That will be our key today.”
