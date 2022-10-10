AURORA — The Ely volleyball team continued their undefeated season this weekend, going 4-0 on Saturday to win the Mesabi East Tournament.
Floodwood finished as tournament runners-up with North Woods taking third. Chisholm was fourth in the nine-team tournament, the hosting Giants fifth and Northeast Range seventh.
In pool play action, Ely got things started with a 2-0 (25-17, 25-13) win over Chisholm. They then wrapped up their pools with a 2-0 (25-11, 25-8) win over Two Harbors.
Other notable pool play results include Mesabi East over Wrenshall (25-9, 25-16), North Woods over Northeast Range (25-6, 25-16), North Woods over Barnum (25-13, 25-12), Floodwood over Mesabi East (25-16, 25-14), Chisholm over Two Harbors (25-19, 25-11) and Barnum over Northeast Range (25-19, 25-13).
The pool winners then were grouped up with each other as well as second place and third places with each other.
In the top pool, Ely closed out the tournament with a 2-1 (16-25, 25-13, 15-12) win over Floodwood as well as a 2-0 (25-23, 25-12) win over North Woods. North Woods fell in the other top pool matchup 2-1 (14-25, 25-21, 15-7) to Floodwood.
In the second-tier pool, Chisholm got things started with a 2-0 (25-17, 26-24) win over Mesabi East before defeating Barnum 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) to take fourth place. Mesabi East defeated Barnum 2-0 (25-10, 25-15) in the other match to lock up fifth place.
In the final pool, Northeast Range picked up two wins, downing Wrenshall 2-0 (29-27, 25-20) and Two Harbors 2-0 (25-18, 25-21).
Full results from the tournament can be found below.
Mesabi East Tournament
Team results: 1, Ely; 2, Floodwood; 3, North Woods; 4, Chisholm; 5, Mesabi East; 6, Barnum; 7, Northeast Range; 8, Two Harbors; 9, Wrenshall.
Pool Play Results
Pool A
Mesabi East def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-9, 25-16)
Floodwood def. Wrenshall 2-0 (25-13, 25-19)
Floodwood def. Mesabi East 2-0 (25-16, 25-14)
Pool B
Ely def. Chisholm 2-0 (25-17, 25-13)
Ely def. Two Harbors 2-0 (25-11, 25-8)
Chisholm def. Two Harbors 2-0 (25-19, 25-11)
Pool C
North Woods def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-6, 25-16)
North Woods def. Barnum 2-0 (25-13, 25-12)
Barnum def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-19, 25-13)
Final Pools
First Pool
Ely def. Floodwood 2-1 (16-25, 25-13, 15-12)
Floodwood def. North Woods 2-1 (14-25, 25-21, 15-7)
Ely def. North Woods 2-0 (25-23, 25-12)
Second Pool
Chisholm def. Mesabi East 2-0 (25-17, 26-24)
Mesabi East def. Barnum 2-0 (25-10, 25-15)
Chisholm def. Barnum 2-0 (25-21, 25-15)
Third Pool
Two Harbors def. Wrenshall 2-1 (25-16, 22-25, 15-11)
Northeast Range def. Wrenshall 2-0 (29-27, 25-20)
Northeast Range def. Two Harbors 2-0 (25-18, 25-21)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.