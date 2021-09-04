Timberwolves riding high after 12-0 season

ELY — The Ely volleyball team made the best of a strange season last year and came away with a perfect 12-0 record before fall sports were shut down.
Now, under the guidance of new head coach Megan Wognum, the Timberwolves hope to have another impressive year as they reform their identity after the graduation of standout McKenna Coughlin.
A few weeks into their season and a 3-1 win against Northeast Range under their belt, Wognum says this year’s squad is coming in ready to impress.
“The first few weeks were pretty solid,” Wognum said. “We definitely had some ups and downs but we’re finding new ways to help us pick up where we left off after last year.”
Wognum said her squad’s drive is some of the highest she’s seen in her years of coaching and that her players are doing everything in their power to have a standout season.
“We have a lot of girls back with a lot of varsity experience. They also took the time this summer to play in a league out of Duluth against some very tough teams. I watched them play a few times in that and it was nice to see how hard they were working in the offseason.
“I’ve been coaching this group of seniors since they were in C-squad so it’s a unique relationship we’ve formed now that I’m the new head coach.”
A 2011 Ely grad, Wognum has spent time coaching in the Timberwolves volleyball, basketball and softball programs since then and is now getting her chance to lead the varsity volleyball squad.
“Their passion for volleyball is something I’ve never seen before. They just love the game of volleyball and it’s so much fun to coach them and be a part of all of this.”
The one and only loss for the Timberwolves due to graduation was McKenna Coughlin. While Wognum says it’s nearly impossible to replace a player like her, many on this year’s team are chipping in to help replicate what she brought to the court.
“She was just such a good all around player. I have other players who can fill that spot on the floor, but it’s hard to replace the knowledge she had as a player. She knew the sport inside and out, more than anyone I’ve ever coached before.”
The Timberwolves return most of their squad from 2020, including five seniors that are expected to be heavy contributors.
“Rachel Coughlin (Jr.) and Kellen Thomas (Sr.) will be playing the middle, Katrina Seliskar (Sr.) will be setting, Charly Flom (Sr.) and Annikka Mattson (Sr.) will be playing the right side, Madeline Kallberg (So.) and Raven Saino (Sr.) will be our outside hitters, and Courtney Eilrich (Jr.) will be our libero.”
Coming off a 12-0 season, Wognum says expectations may be high for this year’s squad. For that reason, she believes it’s important to take things one game at a time.
“I feel like people might be expecting a lot from us this year after the season we had. That might put the pressure on our girls. People around town took notice of the team and they’re very interested in how this season’s going to go.
“But that has just made things even more positive and exciting for these girls. They’re encouraged to do their best. It’s hard to say we can go undefeated again but no one knows. You take things one game at a time, work on our mistakes and weaknesses and look for opportunities to better ourselves and learn more.”
Volleyball fever is being felt all throughout Ely, with 40 girls in grades 7-12 signed up for the program. Even though she’ll graduate five seniors, Wognum expects the next generation of Timberwolves to be competitors.
“That’s probably the most we’ve seen in a while. It’s starting to show that we only have two gyms right now and one of them is a little mini-gym. So everyone is fighting for time on the court, but it’s a compliment to the program and it makes me very hopeful for the future.”
Undefeated season or not, Wognum is excited for this group to grow both on and off the court.
“I want them to not only be better volleyball players than when they first walked in, I want them to be darn good humans. I want them to come out of this and be good sportsmen and lift everyone up around them.
“Even if things don’t go their way, I want these girls to know that it was all worth it because they worked hard and had a positive outlook. I don’t want them to lose sight of that. The time and effort it takes to become a better teammate and a better human all around is so worth it.”
