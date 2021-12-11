Timberwolves program back up to healthy numbers

ELY — After a down year in terms of numbers due to the uncertainty brought with the pandemic, the Ely Nordic ski team is back with healthy numbers this year.
Bringing over 50 kids into the program this season, head coach Paula Anderson says it’s an exciting time for the Timberwolves as they get ready to tackle the trails once again.
On the boys’ side, the graduation of four-time all-state selection Jasper Johnston leaves a big hole to fill while the girls are losing three veterans in Julia Schwinghamer, Abigail Thompson and Amelia Pluth. Still, Anderson says the energy through dryland practice and now outside with the latest snowfall is high.
“The kids are super excited,” Anderson said. “After last year, it’s just nice to have a big team again. A lot of kids chose not to come out last year just with how strange the season was. Now we have 56 kids and they’re all very engaged and focused and wanting to ski and just be there. That’s really refreshing. It gives us as coaches a lot of energy going forward.”
The boys varsity team returns seniors Gabriel Pointer, Jon Hakala and Micah Larson. Pointer qualified for state last year with Johnston while both Hakala and Larson finished in the top half of the section. That experienced trio will continue to guide Ely while some greener skiers hope to fill in the rest of the team.
“Our seniors this year are all very strong. They trained all summer and fall and they’re ready to go for this season. Now which of the younger boys we’ll be bumping up to round out the roster remains to be seen. We have seven or eight JV boys that could move up and we don’t really know who it’s going to be. They all have a lot of potential.”
Anderson is also pleased with how her team stayed active in the fall with her skiers either running on the cross country team or becoming a part of the new mountain biking team.
“They’re in shape and they’re all coming off of fall season that really got them to a good point physically. They’re very excited and it should be a lot of fun.”
On the girls side, juniors Zoe Devine and Phoebe Helms both return after making the state meet last season. They’ll be joined by senior Gracie Pointer as well as a good contingent of sophomores and other juniors that are looking to make the varsity team.
“Most of the girls are back this year and Zoe and Phoebe have a goal of making it to state again. Gracie is our senior and there’s a number of juniors and 10th graders that are looking strong for us. There’s some potential there and they’re all working hard so we’ll have to see how things shake out on the course first before deciding anything concrete.”
When it comes to goals for individuals, Anderson says it’s a bit all over the place this year due to the lack of cohesion from the year before.
“Some kids didn’t ski at all and some skied a little but didn’t compete at races. So right now we’re really just focusing on the process and on mastery goals individually and we’ll let the results kind of happen on their own. We don’t like to focus on results in the beginning but we will take a look at it as the season progresses.”
In addition, Anderson says identifying a team culture is also important for this year’s team.
“We want to find out who we are as a team, put it on paper, stick it on the wall and come back to that again and see if it’s something we can do. Putting a conscious effort into these group goals and making a new culture for us was just so needed after last year.
“Everybody felt so scattered after last year and a lot of kids just lost their momentum. It’s different. Nothing is the same anymore and it never will be so re-identifying who we are as a team has been really helpful as a ski team family.”
When it comes to state, Anderson says never say never when it comes to Ely sending a team back by finishing top two at sections.
“The kids decided themselves to wait on declaring that as a team goal and I thought that was a great idea. We just don’t know where we stack up yet and with Duluth East being as strong as ever, we’d be fighting for second place. We just need to see where everybody is.”
The races this season will look a bit different as well with the introduction of a team sprint event at the section and state meets. Races leading up to the postseason will include elements of team sprint and Anderson says it should help the high school level more closely mirror the professional level of cross country skiing.
Overall, Anderson is hopeful her team will continue to ride the positive energy as they compete this season.
“Their heads are in the right place and I think this will just be a really uplifting season. Everyone wants to have that team experience back and get back all those social bonds they lost over the last year and a half. Having fun skiing with friends is the goal and I think that’s the most rewarding goal for them.”
