ELY – The Ely volleyball team has shifted their focus on to No. 3 South Ridge. Staying in the moment, the Timberwolves are focused on the now and not what could come after.
Having a prior win against the Panthers this season, top-seeded Ely will look to shore up some weaknesses and continue doing what they do best when they take on South Ridge tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest at the Lincoln Elementary School in Hibbing.
Downing the Panthers 2-1 at the Virginia tournament back in late September, Ely head coach Megan Wognum says her team will need to be on their toes when they take the court with South Ridge for a second time.
“They’re a really scrappy team,” Wognum said. “They pick up a lot of things that we give them and it’s a good quality to have. We’re able to use that to find holes in their defense and hopefully play that to our advantage.
“It’s hard to anticipate with a team we don’t typically see in the regular season so we’ve made a couple shifts and changes to our own defense and I think the girls are ready to show that on the court.”
Wognum says one of the biggest challenges Ely will face will be staying focused, composed and in the moment.
“It’s an exciting time for our whole team and it’s exciting for us coaches as well but we have to make sure we stay composed mentally and physically. We’ve worked very hard these last couple days and it feels like we’re ready for tomorrow but now we have to prove that.”
Enjoying a loud Ely gymnasium in their first two tournament games, the Wolves believe their fans will travel well to tonight’s game and hopefully give them an extra boost away from home.
“A lot of our community is planning on being there and that support is what we can use to back us up. We have the skills and the game, but having our great fans there will help us keep a clear head going into tomorrow.”
After going a perfect 11-0 last year before the season was shut down and going 21-6 so far this year, one may think there’s been a lot of buildup for Ely coming into the semifinals. Wognum says her team acknowledges the pressure but are ready to play past it.
“They definitely feel it, but who wouldn’t at this point? It’s an accomplishment to get this far and I think the team has worked so hard in the offseason and it’s finally paying off. It’s an accomplishment for sure but we’re not ready to just be happy with that.
“Our whole slogan this week has been to just take things one game at a time, one set at a time and one point at a time. We have to go moment to moment in the game in front of us and not look too far ahead and cloud our judgment.”
Ultimately, Wognum believes her team can come out on top if they overcome the big moments as they happen.
“It’s a big challenge for us to stay composed. We can often lose sight of the end when we’re in the middle of a battle. I think that tomorrow we’ll need to come in super confident and just focus on the basic skills to be successful.
“It’s kind of a life lesson to learn sometimes. When you get behind, you have to dig deep and rally to get back on top. The girls need to know that it’s okay to struggle sometimes.”
Ely and South Ridge is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. at Hibbing’s Lincoln Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.