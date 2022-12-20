CHISHOLM—The game plan was simple—contest the 3-pointer and keep Tresa Baumgard and Olivia Hutchings in check.
That strategy worked to perfection as the Ely High School girls basketball team held Chisholm to three 3-pointers and Hutchings and Baumgard to 29 points combined in a 61-57 victory over the Bluesteaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court.
Timberwolves coach Max Gantt couldn’t have scripted the game better.
“The whole plan was to not let them shoot the three, but also not let them catch the ball on the post,” Gantt said. “The more we could limit the catches, the better. We played good defense.
“We played well in the first half, but really well in the second half. We boxed out. We didn’t stop their bigs completely, but we handled ourselves well for being smaller than them.”
Chisholm coach Pam Pioske agreed with that assessment as her team never got on track on the offensive end.
“They did a good job with their defense,” Pioske said. “They ran a triangle-and-2, but with our group of girls, that doesn’t affect us that much because I have other players that can play the game.
“Lola’s (Huhta) shots weren’t on like they should be. Even Amanda (Bjortomt), from the outside, usually hits a lot of threes for us. She wasn’t hitting them. Ely was an excellent team. They were fast. They were aggressive, very good defense. Great shooters. I give them a lot of credit.”
On the other hand, Ely came out in the first half and hit three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game.
“We can shoot it well,” Gantt said. “There are stretches where we shoot it really well, then there are stretches where it’s not so much. When we move the ball well and take care of it, then those looks tend to go down.”
Chisholm did keep it close in the first 18 minutes, thanks to Hutchings, who scored six points, all on offensive rebounds, as the game was tied 27-27 at the half.
“When Olivia is at the block, she scores about 75-percent of the time, at least,” Pioske said. “Our first half wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The girls worked hard out there. It came down to our shooting being off tonight, by players who usually sink it.”
In the second half, the Timberwolves went on a 10-2 run to take a 47-37 lead, but Chisholm responded with a 14-2 run to take a 51-49 lead with just over seven minutes to play.
“I was glad that they fought hard,” Pioske said. “We went back to our full-court man, and that helped us. It seemed that at the end, we were getting a little too tired. We couldn’t quite keep up.
“We had too many mental mistakes, and we couldn’t pull it off.”
Gantt wasn’t surprised by that.
“That’s a part of the game,” Gantt said. “We made a run. They made a run. They’re at home. The pressure was on at the end. We hit some free throws, but we also missed some, which could have kept it at 10, but that’s a part of it.
“They made a run, so we had to get some stops again. We had to take care of it, and we did. Luckily, we hit enough free throws and some shots down the stretch. It’s only game five, but it was a fun game five.”
Especially when Ely got it tied at 53-53 with 4:42 to play.
After that, Sarah Visser hit two free throws, followed by four straight points from senior Madeline Perry to give the Timberwolves a 59-53 lead.
It’s a lead Ely wouldn’t relinquish.
“Madeline is awesome,” Gantt said. “She works hard. She has a nose for offense, a nose for the ball. She got a steal, then she got that cut. She’s streaky. Sometimes when she goes out there, she can get a lot of points in a row fast.”
Chisholm made it 59-57, but Ely hit two free throws down the stretch to keep the game in hand.
“In the second half, we moved the ball better,” Gantt said. “We stopped turning it over and that was the difference, the precision on offense and rebounding on defense. It was a great win for us. We’re excited.”
Grace LaTourell led the Wolves with 16 points. Perry and Visser both had 12 and Hannah Penke had 11.
Hutchings led the Bluestreaks with 16 points. Baumgard had 13 and Huhta 10.
EHS 27 34—61
CHS 27 30—57
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 7, Sarah Visser 12, Grace LaTourell 16, Zoe Mackenzie 2, Clare Thomas 1, Hannah Penke 11, Madeline Perry 12.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 10, Destiny Schmitz 7, Hannah Kne 5, Amanda Bjortomt 6, Olivia Hutchings 16, Tresa Baumgard 13.
Total Fouls: Ely 16; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Ely 11-19; Chisholm 6-14; 3-pointers: Visser 2, LaTourell 2, Penke, Perry, Schmitz, Kne, Bjortomt.
