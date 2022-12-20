CHISHOLM—The game plan was simple—contest the 3-pointer and keep Tresa Baumgard and Olivia Hutchings in check.

That strategy worked to perfection as the Ely High School girls basketball team held Chisholm to three 3-pointers and Hutchings and Baumgard to 29 points combined in a 61-57 victory over the Bluesteaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court.

