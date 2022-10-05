ELY — The Ely boys and Hibbing girls ran to victory Tuesday at the Ely Cross Country Invite at the Ely Golf Course.

The Bluejackets took home the girls title with 43 points, beating out Proctor by 10. In the boys race, the Timberwolves earned the win with 48 points. Duluth East was second at 55.

