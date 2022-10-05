ELY — The Ely boys and Hibbing girls ran to victory Tuesday at the Ely Cross Country Invite at the Ely Golf Course.
The Bluejackets took home the girls title with 43 points, beating out Proctor by 10. In the boys race, the Timberwolves earned the win with 48 points. Duluth East was second at 55.
North Shore’s Ian Thorpe won the boys’ race, but Ely’s Caid Chittum took second to lead the Timberwolves contingent with a time of 17:34.3. Jake Cochran was next for Ely in ninth (18:23.4), Ben Cavalier was 11th (18:28.2), Silas Solum was 13th (18:35.3) and Otto Devine was 16th (18:41.2).
The Hibbing boys finished third with 69 points and were led by Taite Murden in sixth place (18:18.4). Silas Langner was eighth (18:23.0) and Lucas Arnhold was 14th (18:37.4) Christian Massich finished 21st (18:46.7) and Brady Janezich was 23rd (18:55.1).
Mountain Iron-Buhl did not post a team score but was led by Leighton Helander in 65th place (20:43.1). Spencer Sandberg was 71st (20:53.8) and Jasper HElander was 131st (24:20.5).
The Chisholm Bluestreaks finished eighth with 267 points and were led by Charlie Thompson in 89th (21:34.7), Sean Connor in 93rd (21:51.2) and Daniel Perpich in 108th (22:23.4). Isaac Flemming was 112th (23:00.9) and Ben Thompson was 117th (23:36.4).
On the girls’ side, Hibbing’s Abigail Theien led the Bluejacket runners with a third place finish at 20:40.6. Avery Kukowski was eighth (21:18.9) and Jocelyn Strukel was 11th (21:23.4). Gianna Figueroa was 12th (21:24.6) and Hannah Farnsworth was 13th (21:26.1).
Ely finished third with 88 points with Molly Brophy finishing as the race runner-up with a time of 20:19.5. Zoe Devine was fourth with a time of 20:50.5 and Phoebe Helms was 22nd (21:59.3). Evie Cavalier was fourth for the Timberwolves in 35th place (22:34.6) with Claire Blauch rounding out the scoring top five in 41st (22:57.6).
The Rangers did not return a team score but were led by Liz and Kate Nelson in 32nd (22:32.8) and 33rd (22:33.2), respectively. Ginny Moe was 86th (27:19.0) and Olivia Johnson was 90th (27:51.3).
Chisholm did not return a team score but the Bluestreaks had a strong showing with Olivia Pascuzzi in seventh (21:10.2) and Destiny Schmitz in 25th (22:11.9).
