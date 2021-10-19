CHERRY — Had the regular season ended Tuesday, the Cherry High School football team would get the No. 2 seed for the Section 7A Nine-man playoffs.
But the season didn’t end Tuesday, and the Tigers still have some work that needs to be done.
Cherry (5-0) will take the 2:30 trip up the North Shore today to take on Cook County (4-2) in a 7 p.m. contest in Grand Marais.
This game does mark the end of the regular season, and a Tiger victory would secure that No. 2 spot behind Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“We should be near the top, but we’re taking one week at a time,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “That’s what we’re focusing on and it has served us well, especially with the uncertainties and hiccups that have come this year.
“It’s just a one-week season, then next week in the playoffs, it’s another one-week season of win-or-go-home. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have to worry about the task in front of us. We can’t take anybody for granted.”
At least the Tigers had a warm-up contest against South Ridge last week. Cherry had been off for two weeks before its match up with the Panthers, and it showed early in the game.
“Looking at the tape, we were sloppy in the first quarter,” Marsh said. “It took some time to get things rolling. We had some rust to shake off. Defensively, that was the bright spot.
“The old adage is defense travels, especially early in the year. It comes around quicker than the offense. That was the case last Thursday. The defense played well.”
Marsh singled out the defensive front four of Jake Koskela, Andrew Staples and Zach Carpenter, along with the rotation of Zack Sikkila and Cole Harrington.
“They’ve done a good job this year,” Marsh said. “They’ve done a much better job shedding blockers, and our backers have done a better job of flowing downhill to the ball. That’s been a good progression to see.
“Our secondary has improved over last year, and that’s a positive as well. All aspects on the defensive side of the ball have improved. We’ll do more of the same and not complicate it. We’ll keep it simple.”
Marsh said the Vikings like to use counter plays and a speed option. Cook County likes to throw the ball a little, too.
“The biggest thing for us is to do our jobs defensively,” Marsh said. “We need to make our reads and not worry about what they’re doing. We can only control what we do.”
After starting slow offensively last week, the Tigers did put up 52 points with a simple offense.
That offense will get a little more complex in this game.
“We kept it simple because we didn’t have much practice time (three days),” Marsh said. “We ran the ball a lot more. We have been making progress with our passing game, so we’re hoping to have a more balanced attack this time.
“It’ll be nice to get back to that, but we have a good running team. You have to go with what got you there.”
