CHERRY — Not much has gone wrong for the Cherry High School football team this season, but as the playoffs approach, the Tigers do need to clean some things up.
Cherry coach Jason Marsh can work on some of those things today when Cherry travels to McGregor to take on the Mercs, beginning at 1 p.m.
Cherry has put up 346 points this season, so the offense should be clicking on cylinders, right?
Not exactly.
“What we need to clean up and do a better job at is hitting our blocks, sustaining our blocks,” Marsh said. “It’s about being sharp all of the time. When you get up on teams, you can get complacent and not execute the way we’re supposed to.
“It’s on the mental side, doing your
job to the best of your ability.”
With all of the lopsided scores the Tigers have had, it’s hard to stay focused for 48 minutes, but somehow, some way, Marsh has kept his team on an even keel, no matter who’s on the field.
“We’ve had a chance to look at our younger players in different positions,” Marsh said. “We’ve certainly given the kids a chance to play this week, and I expect them to step up, but we’re fortunate to have some athletic kids.
“We’ve got some depth, and that’s what we’ve been working toward the last four years, having that depth and athletic kids out playing football. That’s how you get to me more successful.”
As for McGregor, Marsh said the Mercs are light on players, but that’s no reason to take them lightly.
“When that happens, you try to keep things simple,” Marsh said. “Offensively, they have run three-receiver sets quite a bit. They want to get to the edge. Defensively, they run a four-man front.
“They have hard-working kids, but they have a couple of kids on both sides of the ball and things filter through them.”
Marsh said he expects McGregor to pass quite a bit.
His secondary should be ready for the challenge.
“We have talented kids in our secondary,” Marsh said. “These kids have done a good job on defense this whole year.”
Last week, the Tigers scored four touchdowns in less than 10 plays.
Marsh is hoping to have that same kind of success in this game.
“We’re going to try and strike quickly,” he said. “We ran the ball well last week, but we’ll try to mix it up. I want to pass a little more this week.”
No matter what Cherry does, it has the ability to give the ball to anyone on the offense. Spreading the ball out has been one of the Tigers’ strong points this year.
“We’ve always tried to have that philosophy, not relying on any one individual,” Marsh said. “We have the weapons. We’ve had 13 or 14 kids score points. That’s what makes it fun for a team. It makes for a fun atmosphere when everybody’s getting involved.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.