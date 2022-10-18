fball1

Cherry’s Kaleb Rinerson (33) gets a short gain before being brought down by an Ely defender during their game last Friday in Cherry. The Tigers travel to McGregor today for a 1 p.m. contest.

 Gary Giombetti

CHERRY — Not much has gone wrong for the Cherry High School football team this season, but as the playoffs approach, the Tigers do need to clean some things up.

Cherry coach Jason Marsh can work on some of those things today when Cherry travels to McGregor to take on the Mercs, beginning at 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments