HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted to find out some things about his team, and he got an eyeful Tuesday.
The Bluejackets didn’t come away with a win, but they did play a tough Delano squad tough in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm with toe-to-toe with Delano, which is ranked fifth in the state in Class A.
“I thought the boys played with a ton of heart,” Rewertz said. “We blocked a lot of shots. We battled. There were times where we controlled the game. They worked hard, and I’m proud of the effort they gave tonight.”
The one issue the Bluejackets had was shots. Hibbing/Chisholm only put 14 shots on Tiger goalie Drew Dorsey.
“We had a lot of shots get blocked on the way in,” Rewertz said. “They’re hard on the puck. We didn’t get a lot of second looks. At the end of the first, we got a few second looks, but we told them we had to get traffic.
“We had to get to the front of the net. Delano is a heck of a team. They came at us hard, and they were hungry. They jumped on a lot of loose pucks.”
The Tigers controlled play early in the first as Hibbing/Chisholm had to get used to the speed of the Tigers.
It took a couple of minutes to get going, but the play evened out for the rest of the first period.
“I thought we played right with them,” Rewertz said. “They got up-and-down the ice quickly. Their transition game was good. They had a lot of shots, but I didn’t think they had a lot of quality shots either.
“They had a lot of shots from the top of the circle and out, so I was proud of the way we played defensively. We took away the front of the net. They had some zone time, but I thought defensively we played well.”
The first period ended 0-0, then in the second, the game heated up even more.
The Bluejackets had two power-play opportunities but they didn’t get any shots on goal.
The Tigers’ defensive system didn’t give Hibbing/Chisholm much room to maneuver coming through the neutral zone.
“They were aggressive in neutral ice,” Rewertz said. “They came up and took away our stretches. They hammered pucks back in the zone. We didn’t have a lot of neutral-ice play. We were coming out of our zone a lot.
“They pressured, and we weren’t able to overcome that.”
The game took a turn at 11:04 when Delano got on the board.
Jesse Peterson scored, then just 37 seconds later (11:41), Brayden Coppin tallied to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
The Bluejackets needed to respond, and they did at 14:17 when Beau Frider scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-1.
“That was a huge goal,” Rewertz said. “We got some energy back on the bench. What I was proud of tonight was we were in that same situation a few weeks ago, and the game turned out differently.
“We battled right to the end. I liked the way we blocked shots. We sacrificed. I’m happy with the boys.”
Both teams had opportunities in the third period, but both Dorsey and Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Brayden Boyer were equal to the task.
Dorsey finished 13 saves. Boyer had 28 saves.
DHS 0 2 0 — 2
HC 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. D, Jesse Peterson (Gunnar Paulson, Cole Schmidt), 11:04; 2. D, Brayden Coppin (Will Brown), 11:41; 3. HC, Beau Frider, sh, 14:17.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Delano, Drew Dorsey 6-5-2—13; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 7-11-10—28.
Penalties — Delano 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 56
Moose Lake-Willow River 20
COLERAINE — Chloe Hansen had 20 points as the Raiders beat the Rebels Tuesday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Greenway wa Klara Finke with 10. Jadin Saville had nine.
Hannah Roach had six for Moose Lake-Willow River, which didn’t shoot a free throw the entire game.
MLWR 14 6 — 20
GHS 31 25 — 56
Moose Lake-Willow River: Lilly Petty 2, Hannah Roach 6, Sarah Christy 2, Maci Kukuk 2, Alivia Mallory 4, Izzy Witz 4.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 4, Klara Finke 10, Alyizzia Roy 2, Chloe Hansen 20, Talia Saville 4, Lydia Johannsen 1, Jadin Saville 9.
Total Fouls: Moose Lake-Willow River 11; Greenway 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Moose Lake-Willow River 0-0; Greenway 8-13; 3-pointers: Hansen, Jadin Saville.
