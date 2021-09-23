CHERRY — Can talent overcome mistakes?
In the case of the Cherry High School football team, at least for one game, the answer is yes.
Tiger coach Jason Marsh wasn’t too pleased with his teams’ execution last week against North Central, but Cherry still came away with a 38-0 win over the Stars.
Marsh knows his team has to be sharper as the season progresses, and Cherry will begin that march today, traveling to Ely for a 7 p.m. contest against the Timberwolves.
Ely is 1-2 this season and has given up 138 points this season, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers can just run on the field and win.
“We have some talented kids, which is good, but the score wasn’t indicative as to the way we played,” Marsh said. “We scored 38 points, but we didn’t execute well. That has been a point of emphasis on both sides of the ball.
“We have to be mentally sharper and execute better than last week. We missed blocks. We had way too many penalties. We missed assignments on defense. We weren’t doing our job.”
That’s where the talent comes into play.
“We had enough kids doing their jobs in enough spots to score points,” Marsh said. “Too many times, we had too many guys not doing their jobs. That means we have talented, hard-working kids, but to compete at the next level, we have to sharpen things up.
“As we get to the middle part of our season, we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs. We have to sharpen things up here.”
Heading into the Ely game, Marsh said they’re not too worried about what the Timberwolves will throw at them.
“We’re not worried about what they do or don’t do,” Marsh said. “We’re focusing on everybody executing to the best of their ability. We’re focusing on the inputs rather than the outputs, then the score and outcome will take care of themselves.
“It’s your effort and execution. We’re trying to get the guys to focus on executing this week.”
Offensively, the Tigers have been putting up points, but it’s not just one or two guys getting all of the touchdowns.
“This group of guys is buying into the team mentality,” Marsh said. “We spread the ball around. One week, one guy has a big game. The next week, another guy steps up. Football is the ultimate team sport.
“The guys are buying into that mentality.”
Marsh does expect the Timberwolves to throw a lot, so the Tigers’ defense will be tested.
“We’ll have to be ready for that, but they also have a good running back, who is going to make some plays,” Marsh said. “We have to make sure everybody stays home and does their jobs.
“If they take care of their task, we should be good.”
Again, the focus is on the Timberwolves and nothing else.
“We’re taking it a day-at-a-time, one-week-at-a-time,” Marsh said. “We’re trying not to get too far ahead. We’ll focus on the task in front of us, perform to the best of our ability, then get after it next week.”
