CHERRY — The Cherry High School baseball team was supposed to have a bright, shiny-new field to play on in 2021, but when the pandemic hit, those plans went awry.
As the Tigers begin the 2021 season, they are a team without a home as every game will be played on the road.
It’s discouraging, according to Cherry coach Brian Kemp, but that won’t dampen the enthusiasm of this edition of the Tigers squad.
“It’s disappointing for everyone involved, but it’s going to be better than what we had before,” Kemp said. “We weren’t expecting it last year, but we figured it would be done, then things fell behind.
“We got the seed in the ground, but it didn’t have any time to take last fall. Hopefully, we’ll get something out there this summer to break it in.”
On the field, Cherry will be led by seniors Trevor Graves (outfield, pitcher); Nick Peterson (outfield, pitcher); and Mason Perkovich (catcher, pitcher).
“They will all pitch innings for us,” Kemp said. “They will be three of our top six pitchers. Mason has been catching for a few years, so he’s solid back there. That’s huge because we have a lot of young pitchers, and he blocks the ball well. He keeps it in front of him.
“He doesn’t have the greatest arm strength, but he’s quick with the transfer.”
Juniors on the squad will be Sam Serna (second base, infield); Beau Barry (centerfield, No. 1 pitcher); and Jayden Dawson (pitcher).
“Jayden will be one of our top five,” Kemp said. “With pitch counts, which we’ve been dealing with for years, the more pitchers I have, the more all three of them can pitch. Sam is the grittiest kid to put on a Cherry uniform. He’s scrappy.
“He does all of the little things well. Defensively, his leadership has come to fruition over the last couple of years. He’s full of determination.”
Sophomores Jake Koskela (first base, designated hitter); Landon Kilpela (utility); Cater Nelson (utility, pitcher); Evan Graves (catcher); and Kaleb Rinerson (pitcher, first base) will vie for spots in the starting lineup.
“The biggest question mark is in our outfield,” Kemp said. “I don’t know where I’m going with that. Landon might have that opportunity. These kids are going to be competing every day, which should make everyone else better.
“Evan is a big, strong kid, probably the biggest kid I have. He’s backing up Mason, especially when he’s pitching, hell be behind the plate.”
Two freshmen, Andrew Staples (utility) and Isaac Asuma (pitcher, infield) will see time, along with seventh-grader Noah Asuma (infield).
“In small-town USA, I have a bunch of guys rotating through,” Kemp said. “I have four or five kids that I can put anywhere in the field, from second to third.”
Defensively, Kemp feels optimistic about this team.
“I thoroughly enjoy working with them,” Kemp said. “They’ve been playing together for a few years. Our infield is probably our strongest suit. Moving forward, our outfield is a question mark. We have to figure that out in the next few weeks.”
Offensively, Kemp says that’s the biggest question mark on this team.
“If we can swing it well, we’ll compete with anyone because I have enough kids who can pitch,” Kemp said. “I have a lot of kids I can trot out there. You’ll always have your top two, for sure, but we can round it out to a top six.”
Kemp will need all of the pitching he can get with the schedule his team will be facing this season.
“It’s going to be tough,” Kemp said. “This is the toughest schedule we’ve played since I’ve been coaching. We have a lot of travel nights and being away from our families. We’ll be getting home late, then they have to get up for school.
“It is what it is. You can only control the things you can control, but we’re excited. We’re happy to be together again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.