CHERRY—The Cherry High School girls basketball team will be facing their biggest challenge of the season today when they take on Mountain Iron-Buhl in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

The Rangers are the No. 1 seed, while the Tigers are the No. 9 seed, so they will be looking for the upset win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments