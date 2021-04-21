ZIM — It looked easy on the scoreboard, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Cherry High School softball team came away with a 12-1 victory over Duluth Marshall Wednesday at McDavitt Park, but the Tigers didn’t play up to their capabilities.
That was evident from the get-go, according to Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie.
“It was a struggle,” Bjerklie said. “We came into the game flat. Their intensity and focus wasn’t good, It wasn’t and it showed. We had opportunities that we missed on. We got picked off on a base, not going on a passed ball or stopping before we got there (home plate), not sliding.
“Those are mental errors where they’re not in the game. We talked about being involved before the game starts and during. They have to know how many outs there are.”
The Tigers had that runner picked off third in the first inning, but Cherry did score once on an RBI single by Danielle Clement.
In the second inning, Faith Zganjar hit an RBI groundout, scoring Bailey Kowarsch, who singled earlier in the inning.
The Tigers did add three more runs in the third as Thea Besch hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball and two runs scored on wild pitches,
Up to that point, Cherry had done just enough to be in front by five.
“Doing just enough isn’t going to get us to where we want to be,” Bjerklie said. “We have to learn how to do a little more than that.”
That showed in the fourth as the Tigers took a 8-0 lead.
Clement singled with one out, then with two out, Claire Cushman hit an RBI double, followed by another RBI double by Kowarsch. Besch followed with Cherry’s third-straight RBI double to put the Tigers up by eight.
Bjerklie told his team to be aggressive, and during that inning, they were.
“They can’t assume that on a 3-0 count the only time you have a take signal is if I give it to them,” Bjerklie said. “Otherwise, we’re aggressive.”
Cherry had a chance to end the game in the fifth with the bases loaded and no out, but the Hilltoppers stood their ground and got out of the inning unscathed with a one-two-three double play, then a ground out to third.
“They made a nice play, but again, that’s our batters not being mentally prepared on deck, then going into the batter’s box knowing the situation,” Bjerklie said. “It’s about bearing down. That’s something else to talk to them about with them.”
Duluth Marshall would get its lone run in the sixth as Brenna Bollins singled, took second on a groundout, then after Svea Gustafson reached on an error, sending Bollins to third, Hannah Brashaw hit an RBI single.
The Tigers threw a runner out at home on that same play, but Gracie Thomas kept the inning going with a single.
Cherry pitcher Lauren Staples got out of the inning with a strikeout.
The Tigers did end the game in the sixth when Greenly hit a three-run double to the left-center field wall.
“That was nice to see the younger player coming through,” Bjerklie said. “The younger players have been doing a great job this year, and the new players. They’re competitors.
“The big thing is getting the rest of them to get into that same preparation mode. That should help.”
Staples gave up five hits in six innings of work. She struck out eight.
Hilltopper pitcher Thomas gave up 11 hits in 5.2 innings. She struck out three and walked nine.
Brashaw and Thomas both had two hits for Marshall.
Clement had three hits for Cherry. Getting two hits apiece were Greenly, Cushman and Kowarsch.
DM 000 001 — 1 5 2
CHS 113 304 — 12 11 4
Duluth Marshall: Gracie Swenson (L) and Hannah Brashaw; Cherry: Lauren Staples (W) and Thea Besch, Jessa Schroetter (4th); 2B — Brashaw, Hailey Greenly, Claire Cushman, Bailey Kowarsch, Besch.
Boys Golf
East Range Conference Meet
VIRGINIA — The Hibbing High School boys golf team placed fourth at the East Range Conference Meet held Wednesday at the Virginia Municipal Golf Course.
North Woods won the meet with a total of 161, followed by International Falls at 162. Virginia had 169, then the Bluejackets at 180. Eveleth-Gilbert had 190 and Mesabi East had 204.
Ian Olson of the Grizzlies was the medalist with a 36. Conner Willard of Hibbing was tied for second with Nick Tanner with 38s.
Other Hibbing scores were Erick Sanborn 46, Mike Andrican 49, Riley Grunenwald 47, Nick Horvath 50, Sam Gabardi 52, Dylan Horvath 51 and Tim Ranta 51.
“Our kids played a little better than last week,” Hibbing coach Tom Bittman said. “It was nice to see that improvement. Conner hit the ball well.”
