AURORA — In a Section 7A winners bracket game on Thursday afternoon, Cherry starting pitcher Beau Barry tossed a solid start while the Tigers had a big five run fifth inning on their way to a 6-1 win over Ely.
The win moves the Tigers into a Tuesday winners bracket game at Mesabi East.
“We really showed up today and played some good ball. “ Tigers head coach Brian Kemp said. “We came up with a couple of big hits in that fifth inning.”
Ely threatened to score in the top of the first inning when Joey Bianco hit a single and then stole second base.
Tigers starting pitcher Beau Barry then got a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to end the frame.
“We had some chances but just didn’t execute,” Timberwolves coach Frank Ivancich said. “
In the bottom of the first inning Ely starter Drew Marolt only tossed four pitches to get the Tigers out in order.
Ely grabbed a 1-0 in the top of the second when Mason Davis walked, went to second when Chase Sandberg was hit by a pitch, and came in to score when Bianco hit an infield single.
“It was good to get that first run but we could have had more,” Ivancich said.
Both pitchers remained solid until Cherry tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Noah Asuma hit a double, went to thind on a fielder's choice, and came across to score on a wild pitch.
“Both pitchers were sure pitching well out there,” Kemp said.
Cherry busted the game open in the home half of the fifth inning when Sam Serna and Andrew Staples started the inning with a pair of singles.
Isaiah Asuma then walked, and Serna followed with a walk to load the bases with nobody out.
Noah Asuma then came to the plate and hid a bases clearing double to make it a 5-1 Cherry lead.
Asuma then came across to score when Kaleb Rinerson grounded out to make it a 6-1 Tigers lead.
“We came up with some big hits,” Kemp said. “That was a huge inning for us.”
The Timberwolves could not get anything going in the top of the sixth inning and Gunnar Hart came in to pitch the bottom of the sixth for Ely and got the hitters down in order.
Cherry brought in Kaleb Rinerson to pitch the top of the seventh inning.
The Timberwolves were able to get a pair of runners on but Rinerson got a ground out to end the game.
Barry picked up the win on the mound going six innings, giving up one run and striking out 12.
“He was tough out there,” Ivancich said. “His curveball had us dancing all over the place.”
The win moved Cherry into Tuesday’s afternoon winners bracket game.
“We get a couple of days off and can get some work in.” Kemp said. “It was a good game for us today against a very good Ely squad.”
The Timberwolves were back in action later in the evening to face the winner of Barnum and Northeast Range in an elimination game.
Results from those games will be in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
