CHERRY — On Jan. 18, the Cherry High School boys basketball team lost to Nevis 67-45.
It was a game, in the words of Tiger coach Jordan Christianson, that he wanted to forget.
With that game in the rearview mirror, Cherry can now concentrate on a second chance at the Tigers when they meet in State Class A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena.
Nevis is 27-3 on the season, compared to 26-4 for Cherry, but in that game, the Tigers did some uncharacteristic things.
“Every team in the state has one game they want to forget,” Christianson said. “That was one for us. We were missing layups that we usually don’t miss. We were missing shots we usually don’t miss.
“We had a couple lapses on defense. There’s going to be one or two defensive lapses, but that last time we played, there were two- to three-minutes where there would be a lapse. It’s cleaning some of that stuff up.”
Sophomore guard Isaac Asuma agreed.
“We didn’t play very well,” Asuma said. “We didn’t stick to our game plan. We have to limit their shooters to a low number of threes, then finish at the rim, attack the rim hard and hit shots.”
One of Nevis’ shooters also went off from behind the arc.
“One of their guys got hot, hitting seven threes from all over the place,” Christianson said. “If we stop some of that stuff, we’ll be alright.”
Christianson did say that Nevis plays a disciplined game.
“They're tough in the halfcourt,” Christianson said. “They’re well coached. They run a million sets. We’ve seen them in a few games and in one of them against Cass Lake, they run like 13 different sets in the first 15 minutes.
“Our focus on the defensive side of the ball is going to have to be at an all-time high. Our communication is going to have to be at an all-time high.”
Offensively, Cherry must stick to what it does best.
“We’ve been saying all year to control what we can control, and play our style,” Christianson said. “We have to keep getting good at how we play. When you get to this stage, there’s going to have to be some adjustments made.
“We’re going to stay with the same game plan that we have, at least 90-percent of it, but there’s going to be a little bit of twists in there and some new things we’ll add in practice to prepare for Nevis.”
