VIRGINIA — In what Cherry head coach Brian Kemp said was possibly his best performance ever on the mound, Tigers senior pitcher Beau Barry tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday to help lead Cherry past Rock Ridge, 1-0.
Unable to put a runner on base until the top of the sixth inning, the Wolverines had no answer for Barry who struck out 12 batters. He allowed only two baserunners, hitting one Wolverine batter in the sixth and walking one in the seventh.
“That’s probably the best I’ve seen Beau pitch, for sure this year, and possibly in his entire career,” Kemp said after the game. “He was dialed in. He was confident in his breaking ball, he was locating pitches and even when he hit that one guy, he came back and got the next two. We were very confident in Beau Barry today.”
Barry squared off with Rock Ridge ace Dylan Hedley. Hedley threw a solid game as well, but the Tigers defense behind Barry was phenomenal, making quick catches and diving plays early and often.
Cherry’s first threat came in the top of the first with Isaiah Asuma starting things off with an infield single in the leadoff spot. Noah Asuma then reached on an error with both then stealing a base with Barry up to bat.
Hedley got out of the jam, however, striking out Barry, Mason Heitzman and Kaleb Rinerson in succession to end the inning.
The Tigers had a runner on base in every inning up until the fifth when they finally broke the seal and pushed one across home plate.
With one out, Noah Asuma doubled to deep center-left field to put himself in scoring position. With Barry at the plate, a check to Asuma on second got past the infielders and trailed into the outfield, allowing Asuma to reach third.
Not content to just throw a great game on the mound, Barry was also able to get the game-winning run across home plate, flying out to center field to allow Asuma to score.
The top of the fifth ended shortly after, but Barry continued to throw heat on the mound, carrying a perfect game through five innings.
The Wolverines got their first runner aboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out, Ethan Slygh was hit by a pitch. Slygh stole his way to second, but Barry struck out Gavin Dahl and Carter Mavec to end the inning and any threat Rock Ridge could drum up.
The Wolverines had one final chance in the bottom of the seventh with Will Bittmann reaching on a one-out walk. Bittmann stole his way to second and then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice to put the tying run just 90 feet from home plate.
Tate Uhan looked to make the game-tying play, hitting one that would’ve gone to right field, but Cherry second baseman Sam Serna leaped to make the catch, saving Barry’s no-hitter and ending the game.
Seeing his defense come up big time after time, Kemp talked after the game about how reliable his squad has become on that side of the ball.
“Our defense since the beginning of the season has been our strong suit. There’s been games where we had two or three errors but this is probably the best defensive team we’ve had in a while. The guys want to make plays. They’re not settling for giving up hits which helps a lot. The pitchers are throwing strikes too which makes it easier on the defense.”
Rock Ridge co-head coach Jamie Lindseth credited Barry for his skills on the mound, but said the Wolverines didn’t do themselves any favors at the plate or on defense.
“I thought Beau threw really well,” Lindseth said, “But I thought Dylan Hedley threw really well as well. If we don’t make those errors, it’s a 0-0 game at that point. We didn’t have enough good at-bats. I think we played into [Barry’s] hand so we have to give credit to him. He pitched well today but I don’t think we gave Cherry our best. That’s two days in a row that we haven’t played our best baseball.”
Lindseth said the difference came down to defense, with Cherry not letting anything through.
“I thought Dylan matched Beau pitch for pitch but they had the defense behind their pitcher. They had a couple diving plays and the catch to end the game. Defensively, we have to clean it up.”
Kemp agreed that the game was well-pitched on both sides.
“Our kids had some good at-bats against Hedley but kudos to him because he threw it very well. Both pitchers were pounding the strike zone and that made it a really fun game.”
Barry finished with
Getting just one run across the plate, Kemp was hoping for a bit more production offensively.
“We had runners on in most innings but we needed one more big hit to put some more runs across. We faced probably the best pitcher we’ve seen all year so that’s going to happen but we only struck out seven times. We were putting the ball in play so I think we’ll be fine.”
For Rock Ridge, Lindseth says it might be a time for some more changes in the lineup.
“We’ve got 10 games to put this puzzle together and see who fits where and which nine guys will give us our best at the end of the year.”
Rock Ridge will travel to Duluth on Thursday to take on Duluth Marshall. Cherry will continue play on Thursday when they host Ely.
“Ely has always been historically good in 7A. We can’t take them lightly but we have a win over them from a few weeks ago. We expect them to be better now but I think we’re better now too.”
SOFTBALL
International Falls 11,
Ely 1
At Ely, the Timberwolves softball team couldn’t match the bats of International Falls on Monday as Ely fell 11-1.
Gracie Swenson got the win in the circle for the Broncos, striking out six over seven innings. Katrina Seliskar took the loss for Ely. She fanned seven.
Hannah Anderson had three hits for International falls. Lola Valenzuela finished with two. Ely scattered five hits across five different batters.
Ely 16
Nashwauk-Keewatin, 5, F/5
At Ely, the Timberwolves turned things around on Tuesday, 10-running Nashwauk-Keewatin in five innings, 16-5.
Kate Coughlin had a massive day at the plate for the Timberwolves, finishing with two hits and five RBIs. Charly Flom and Clare Thomas added two hits apiece.
Zoe Mackenzie got the win in the circle, surrendering seven hits and no walks while striking out one over five innings.
Ely will travel to Northeast Range on Thursday.
Virginia 10
International Falls 6, F/9
At International Falls, the Virginia softball team picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, scoring four runs in the top of the ninth to get by International Falls, 10-6 in extra innings.
Ayla Lokken got the start in the circle for the Blue Devils, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over three innings. She struck out one. Allison Fink pitched the final six innings, giving up two runs on two hits and no walks. She struck out six.
Mattelyn Seppi finished the day 3-5 with three runs scored for Virginia. Kylie Marolt was 2-5 with two runs, two doubles and two RBIs. Janie Potts and McKenzie Bernard also finished with a pair of hits and an RBI. Chance Colbert had two RBIs.
“It was a big victory for us and we needed that,” Virginia head coach Bob Cohn said. “It’s been a long time coming. The kids played very well, they ran the bases and played good defense. Alli Fink was unhittable and she pitched an outstanding game for us. We’re very happy with her as a ninth grader.”
Virginia got things going in the ninth with a single from Seppi to start things off. Marolt drove her home with a single, who was then brought home on a single from Potts. A safety squeeze from Colbert scored the next run for the Devils.
Virginia returns to action today when they play host to Two Harbors. In a change of schedule, they’ll host Barnum on Thursday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 6,
Hermantown 1
At Virginia, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team grabbed four points at singles and two in doubles to cruise past Hermantown Tuesday, 6-1.
The Wolverines saw wins from Jared Delich, Gavin Benz, Jake Bradach and Owen Buggert to sweep the singles matches. In doubles, Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke earned a win, as well as Grady Dimberio and AJ Roen.
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Chase Sams, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Ben Kangas, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Sam Swenson, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Ford Skytta, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 Aaron Evjen/Max Plante, H, def. Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Eli Young/Victor Plante, 6-2, 7-6(1); No. 3 Grady Dimberio/AJ Roen, RR, def. Brody Mathews/Mario Jiminez, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
