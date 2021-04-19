ZIM — The Cherry High School softball team is by no means a finished product, but the Tigers took another step toward that goal against Eveleth-Gilbert.
Lauren Staples tossed a six-hitter over five innings of work as Cherry beat the Golden Bears 10-0 at McDavitt Park Monday.
Cherry pounded out 10 hits on Eveleth-Gilbert pitcher Lydia Delich, breaking the game open in the third inning with seven runs.
“I actually saw some improvement,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “I do like when we hold our opponent scoreless. That’s always a good thing, but there’s still some areas on defense that we need to clean up.
“We were a little sloppy but it was mostly due to communication, not communicating. We can work on that. We have other options, too, but I liked some of our outfield play, then taking charge and getting to some balls. There’s a lot of things to build on.”
Eveleth-Gilbert got a base hit from Lauren Lautigar in the first inning, but couldn’t score her, then the Tigers got a two-out walk to Hailey Greenly, but they left her stranded on first.
Brooke Thyen and Marissa Anderson hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the second for the Golden Bears, then they were advanced up a base on a bunt by Anna Westby.
Staples struck out the next hitter to end the threat.
Cherry then scored three times in its half of the second to take the lead.
Courteney Sajdek singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a swinging bunt by Danielle Clement.
With two out, Claire Cushman had an RBI single, scoring Clement, then Cushman scored on a wild pitch and it was 3-0.
Two of those runs scored with two out, so Bjerklie liked the way his team came through in the clutch.
“That’s critical because when you get into close games, sometimes, that might be your chance,” Bjerklie said. “When you get that one little hit, all of a sudden, the runs start coming in, then it gets contagious.
“We had probably the best bunt that was a non-bunt that I haven’t seen in a long time, but it worked out. Our base running, we’ve got some speed. That helped. We were able to push some things. For the second game of the season, I like how we’re getting better.”
After Staples retired Eveleth-Gilbert one, two, three in the third, the Tigers came to the plate and when everything was said and done, Cherry sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring those seven runs.
Abby Rinerson had an RBI single, Staples hit a two-run double, Faith Zganjar had an RBI triple and Sajdak had an RBI groundout.
“Our bats, I liked how one through nine in the lineup, everyone can hit,” Bjerklie said. “That’s going to be valuable down the stretch. The order will be changing throughout the season, but I liked it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert had a chance to get out of the inning with less damage, but the Golden Bears mishandled a ground ball with two out that gave Cherry more opportunities to score.
“That was a mistake, but I contribute that to everybody,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Paula Dundas said. “We’re standing out there and everybody is scared to say something to each other. You have to communicate on the field.
“You have to be a leader. That’s something we’re working on developing. That’s something is going to come. It has to come. They will get it. The biggest thing is going to be experience, and you get that by playing.”
Staples did the rest, facing just nine batters combined in the fourth and fifth innings, although the Golden Bears did get hits from Thyen, a hit-by-pitch to Anderson and a single by Westby to load the bases in the fourth.
Cherry forced a runner at home for the second out, then Staples got a fly ball to center to end the threat.
Staples finished with three strikeouts, but more importantly, she didn’t walk anyone.
“Our pitcher was not sharp today, and I told her that,” Bjerklie said. “She was all over the map in this one, but that’s OK. It’s early in the year, and she’ll start getting into her groove, too.”
Delich would give up those 10 hits. She struck out three and walked one.
“Losing last year hurt us,” Dundas said. “We lost four powerful, strong leaders, both on and off the field. We’re feeling that now, and I know there are girls here to fill that gap.
“We’re just struggling to find it. It’s also the inconsistency with inside, outside, playing and not playing. Everybody is feeling that, but we’ll figure out.”
EG 000 00 — 0 65
CHS 037 0x — 10 10 0
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lydia Delich (L) and Anna Westby; Cherry: Lauren Staples (W) and Jessa Schroetter; 2B — Delich, Staples; 3B — Faith Zganjar.
