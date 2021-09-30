CHERRY — It was going to be billed as one of the better games of the season, but it won’t come to fruition.
The Cherry High School football team was supposed to take on Mountain Iron-Buhl, at 7 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field, but the Tigers have come down with a case of COVID, which has left them short-handed.
Due to that unfortunate circumstance, the game has been canceled.
“We are on pause until Oct. 11,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “We had COVID go through us badly. We dressed 19 last week, but we started to fall like dominoes this week. They put us on pause.
“That’s understandable because we were out of players.”
Even though Marsh could see this coming, it doesn’t take away the sting of missing this game against the rival Rangers.
“It is immensely frustrating for everybody — the kids, the staff, the community and the school,” Marsh said. “It’s one of those games you circle on the calendar, but it is what it is.
“The kids are dealing with the setback. We’ll deal with this, then come back ready for the next one.”
According to Marsh, Cherry was supposed to play Northeast Range next Friday, the but Nighthawks don’t have a program.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Tigers will play at South Ridge, then on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Cherry will travel to Grand Marais to take on Cook County.
This game, however, would have pitted two high-powered offenses against each other.
Mountain Iron-Buhl has put up 222 points in four games this season. The Tigers have put up 160 points.
Now, the next time the two teams could possibly meet would be in the Section 7 Nine-man playoffs.
“They’re definitely the team to beat in the section,” Marsh said. “Hopefully, come playoff time, we’ll have a chance to play the game. We want to get back on track and finish out the season as we normally can.
“We’ll move forward and come playoff time, hopefully, we’ll get to play that game.”
Marsh isn’t sure how this will affect the seedings for the playoffs, but he’s not concerned about that right now.
“We still have some games ahead of us,” he said. “We need to take care of business, then the seeding stuff will take care of itself. We have our job to do, but it’s certainly been a roller coaster over the last week.
“It’s not surprising that COVID is affecting teams. It’s frustrating that it had to be this week.”
