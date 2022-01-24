CHERRY — So far this season, the Cherry High School boys basketball team has notched wins against Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Nashwauk-Keewatin, South Ridge and Ely.
All of those teams are in the top half of Section 7A.
The Tigers can add another notch to their belt today when they travel to Cook to take on North Woods, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Cherry coach Jordan Christianson knows it won’t be easy to get that win over the Grizzlies, but a victory would go a long way in determining one of the top two seeds in the section.
“We’ll let them know where we stand in the section,” Christianson said. “Right now, we’re behind both North Woods and Deer River, but just barely. A win could potentially put us in front of both of them.
“The kids do keep an eye on that. They want to be one of the top teams in the section. We have to prove it and show that we are one of the top teams in the section. The guys want to prove that.”
The Grizzlies are right up there with the other aforementioned teams when it comes to topnotch teams in the section.
“They're a top-tier team, and they have been for seven or eight years,” Christianson said. “They’ve had a good run. They’re right up there with the best in Class A.”
That’s because North Woods has a number of weapons, not just one or two.
“They have a lot of different kinds of scorers, not just one kid,” Christianson said. “All three of the Chiabott’s can score, and they have kids off the bench that can score. When you game plan against them, you have to talk about everyone.
“You have to focus on the whole team because they like to attack the basket. We have to keep them in front of us the best that we can, then get out on their shooters. They will hit tough shots, so we have to contest their shooters. We might be mixing up defenses. Who knows?”
The Grizzlies will have to deal with Isaiah Asuma, Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma, along with the other contingent of Tiger players.
“Offensively, we have to be crisp within our sets,” Christianson said. “We have to take care of the ball. If we turn it over, they will make us pay. Our best offense is taking care of the ball.
“We’ve been doing a good job of that this year. That’s always a focal point for us, whether it’s in practice or if we’re either up or down in a game. We want to take care of the ball. They do a good job with it.”
Another key will be breaking North Woods’ press.
“Their pressure defense is different than a lot of teams we face,” Christianson said. “They get after it well. We have to take care of the ball, and look to score off of it. Mountain Iron-Buhl did a good job of that the other night.
“They capitalized on a lot of their opportunities. That’s what you have to do against a team like that. When you get the chance, you have to capitalize.”
Cherry is coming off a 12-point loss to Cass Lake-Bena, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, on Saturday, but Christianson said he likes the way his team is playing right now.
“We played well, but we couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch against them,” Christianson said. “Defensively, it’s probably the best we’ve played all year. Our rotations are better.
“The guys are figuring out how to play team defense. The defense looks good.”
Offensively, even though the Tigers have a number of threats, Christianson needs to see more consistency.
“We have to hit more shots, but that’s easier said than done,” he said. “There’s games where we’ve hit 15 threes, then games where we’ve hit three or four. We’re moving the ball and taking care of the ball, but we’re not hitting our shots.
“They’re putting in a lot of work, but game stuff is different from practice.”
