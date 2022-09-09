Cherry 72,
South Ridge 6
CHERRY — The Tigers rode a 56-point first half to the win over the Panthers at Tom Koskela Field Friday.
Noah Asuma, Isaac Asuma and Noah Sundquist all had touchdowns in the first quarter, then Sundquist, Andrew Staples, Kaleb Rinerson and Isaiah Asuma scored in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Mason Heitzman and Ian Kimmes had touchdowns, and Carson Brown tackled South Ridge quarterback Austin Bergum in the end zone for a safety.
Bergum had the Panthers’ lone touchdown, scoring in the first quarter.
SR 6 0 0 0 — 6
CHS 24 32 16 0
First Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 3 run (Isaac Asuma pass from Noah Sundquist)
SR — Austin Bergum 5 run (run failed)
C — Isaac Asuma 49 run (Noah Asuma run)
C — Sundquist 29 run (Kaleb Rinerson run)
Second Quarter:
C — Sundquist 10 run (Sundquist run)
C — Andrew Staples 6 pass from Sundquist (Rinerson run)
C — Rinerson 7 run (Ty Sikkila run)
C — Isaiah Asuma 70 punt return (Mason Heitzman run)
Third Quarter:
C — Heitzman 24 pass from Sundquist (run failed)
C — Safety, Bergum tackled in end zone (run failed
C — Ian KImmes 7 run (Isaiah Asuma run)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.