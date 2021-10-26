Tigers return to form on offense, advance over North Central, 46-6

CHERRY — After getting shut down offensively by Cook County, the Cherry High School football team needed to get back to the basics fundamentals of blocking.
Whatever Tiger coach Jason Marsh did worked to perfection.
Cherry scored three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 46-6 victory over North Central in a Section 7 Nine-man quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
Marsh said they had to get their offense going, and Noah Asuma scored on a 29-yard run, a 1-yard run and 49-yard run to make a statement early.
“There’s still some stuff to clean up but the biggest thing is the kids started playing with some confidence,” Marsh said. “We made some adjustments, and they responded. It’s a good start.
“We kept it simple, and they knew their assignments. They did their assignments. We have a few things to clean up, but it was much, much better than last Wednesday.”
The Tigers only scored once in the second quarter on a Noah Asuma 20-yard run, but near the end of the quarter, Cherry started taking penalties, including one that nullified a score.
“We’re going to address that, and I’m going to leave it at that,” Marsh said with a chuckle.
Leading 28-0 at the half, Marsh wanted his team to come out strong in the third quarter.
There was no letdown as the Tigers scored twice, one on a 28-yard run Isaac Asuma and a 20-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Beau Barry to, who else, Noah Asuma.
“You have to have that killer instinct,” Marsh said. “You can’t letdown. We had the starters take one series in the second half, and they had to look sharp. It’s a sentimental thing.
“You have to fight through that emotional letdown. The younger guys, it’s next-man-up. That’s tough for some of them. It’s kind of scary, but we got everybody in today. We got some reps for those younger guys, so that should pay off down the road.”
The Stars would get on the board late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Wyatt Hell, but Cherry sent the game into running time when Noah Asuma scored on a 25-yard run.
Now, the Tigers move on to Saturday to play Hill City/Northland at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We told them that we can play as long as we want to play,” Marsh said. “You have to keep winning. I’m happy that we cleaned things up, and things look better. We’ll have a tough one Saturday, so we have to go right back to work Wednesday.”
NC 0 0 6 0 — 6
CHS 20 8 12 6 — 46
First Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 29 run (run failed)
C — Isaac Asuma 1 run (Zach Carpenter run)
C — Isaac Asuma 49 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 20 run (Isaac Asuma pass from Beau Barry)
Third Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 28 run (run failed)
C — Isaac Asuma 20 pass from Barry (run failed)
NC — Wyatt Hell 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 25 run (kick blocked)
Two Harbors 46
Hibbing 14
PROCTOR — Josh Kivela had over 100 yards rushing and one touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as the Bluejackets watched their season come to an end in a 7AAA quarterfinal loss to the Agate Tuesday at Terry Egerdahl Field.
Kivela scored on a 75-yard touchdown run, then he also caused and recovered a Two Harbors fumble.
Trevor VonBrethorst had the other touchdown, picking up an onside kick and running it in from 50 yards.
“The kids played hard, but things didn’t bounce our way,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “We started a few drives on our one, and it was to get a push. It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for, but we put points on the board.
“‘The kids never gave up the whole season. Hopefully, we can keep changing the culture and build from here.”
Amari Manning had an interception for Hibbing.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Northeast Range/Ely 59
Chisholm 34
BABBITT — The Nighthawks got two wins from Lily Tedrick en route to the victory over the Bluestreaks Tuesday.
Tedrick won the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley, and she joined Kelly Thompson, Anna Larson and Morgan McClelland in winning the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
McClelland won the 200 freestyle, Thompson won the 100 freestyle and Via DeBeltz won the 100 breaststroke.
Chisholm’s 200 medley relay team of Clara Nelson, Mya Pessenda, Magie Nelson and Tresa Baumgard placed first. Baumgard won the 50 freestyle, and Clara Nelson won the 100 backstroke.
Northeast Range/Ely 59, Chisholm 34
200 medley relay — 1. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Mya Pessenda, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.70; 2. Northeast Range/Ely (Maggie Dammann, Via DeBeltz, Alli Krekelberg, Esther Anderson), 2:25.99; 3. Chisholm (Emma Sundquist, Zoe Hallberg, Jaelyn Jordan, Ava Baumgard), 2:27.31.
200 freestyle — 1. Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:21.99; 2. Anna Larson, NRE, 2:22.57; 3. Emma Sundquist, C, 2:36.05.
200 individual medley — 1. Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:31.31; 2. Clara Nelson, C, 2:34.42; 3. Krekelberg, NRE, 3:02.37.
50 freestyle — 1. Tresa Baumgard, C, 27.44; 2. Thompson, NRE, 28.80; 3. Jordan, C, 30.35.
100 butterfly — 1. Tedrick, NRE, 1:09.79; 2. Magie Nelson, C, 1:19.21; 3. Krekelberg, NRE, 1:26.83.
100 freestyle — 1. Thompson, NRE, 1:03.77; 2. Larson, NRE, 1:04.39; 3. Ava Baumgard, C, 1:06.71.
500 freestyle — 1. McClelland, NRE, 6:38.99; 2. Grace Sundell, NRE, 7:06.50.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 1:55.50; 2. Chisholm (Jordan, Ava Baumgard, Magie Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 1:56.85; 3. Northeast Range/Ely (Anderson, Lauren Olson, Dammann, Sundell), 2:11.44.
100 backstroke — 1. Clara Nelson, C, 1:11.92; 2. Dammann, NRE, 2:19.89; 3. Anderson, NRE, 1:22.33.
100 breaststroke — 1. Via DeBeltz, NRE, 1:32.97; 2. Pessenda, C, 1:34.07; 3. Olson, NRE, 1:35.10.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Thompson, Larson, McClelland), 4:12.66; 2. Chisholm (Jordan, Ava Baumgard, Clara Nelson, Tresa Baumgard), 4:24.70; 3. Chisholm (Emma Sundquist, Wren McLaughlin, Zoe Hallberg, Magie Nelson), 4:52.80.
