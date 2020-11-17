Tigers return to action against Grizzlies

CHERRY — After a two-week shutdown, the Cherry High School volleyball team hasn’t been able to hold any practices.
That two-week period ends today, and the Tigers will hit the court when they travel to take on North Woods, beginning at 7 p.m. in Cook.
Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson got that dreaded phone call Nov. 2, and the school shut down on Nov. 4.
Without any contact with her players, Adkisson said it will be interesting to see how her team responds against the Grizzlies.
“I haven’t seen them in two weeks,” Adkisson said. “It’s a little nerve racking playing in a game without any practices, but the girls will be excited.”
To help whittle away the time, Adkisson told her team to stay in the best shape possible.
“They’re self-motivated girls,” Adkisson said. “I encouraged them to work out on their own, and do what they could do at home. I’m trusting that they kept in shape. I know some of them would have done that, but I don’t know about the rest of the team.
“I expect the girls to come in excited to play. We only have three games left this season, so they should be excited to come back and play. That should help with their motivation on the court. At this point, we have nothing to lose.”
Without practice, however, Adkisson isn’t sure what to expect out of her team, but she does know two areas of the game that could be affected by the layoff.
“Passing and serve receive,” Adkisson said. “That’s a struggle as it is. Add the two weeks off… We’ll just hope for the best.”
Adkisson said she doesn’t know much about North Woods just because of the way this season has played out.
“I don’t remember who they graduated, and you
don’t know who their starters are,” Adkisson said. “Could they be missing some girls? It is what it is. All we can do is control how we play.”
Cherry is also scheduled to play Nashwauk-Keewatin Thursday in Nashwauk.
Adkisson knows a little bit more about the Spartans.
“It’s the same situation, but I will say that Nashwauk-Keewatin has been improving throughout the years,” Adkisson said. “I’ve told the girls that they have some strong passers and hitters this year.”
Whether either of these two matches goes off without a hitch will remain to be seen.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz might put a pause on all sporting activities today until the numbers on the pandemic start to stabilize.
“It is what it is,” Adkisson said. “I feel terrible for my seniors, but at least they got a chance to play a little bit. We’ll take it one-day-at-a-time, with positive, peppy attitudes and control what we can control.
“As far as I know, we’re going to play. We’ll see how it goes.”
