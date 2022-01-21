Tigers regroup after loss, down Spartans 81-41

CHERRY — On Tuesday, the Cherry High School boys basketball team traveled to Nevis and got beat 67-45.
Tiger coach Jordan Christianson said he could feel that coming because his team was feeling a little too good about themselves just nine games into the season.
After 15 minutes, Christianson put that game in the rearview mirror and moved on to game No. 11, by preparing his team to get back to the basics.
The attitude adjustment worked as Cherry went on a 22-0 run in the first half en route to an 81-41 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin Friday at the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
According to Chrisitanson, it was a good time for a bad game.
“Nevis destroyed us,” Christianson said. “We got a big, old piece of humble pie, but sometimes, you need that. I was upset for about 15 minutes, then we got on the bus and I was like, ‘We needed that.
“You could see in practice that we were feeling loose, but we haven’t done anything yet. We haven’t played in a section final. We’ve beaten a couple of nice teams, but our team motto is, ‘Done Next.’ We have to get it done, then it’s next up.”
Cherry got back to what it knows.
“We had to get back to what we were doing in the previous nine games, put that game in the past and be done with it,” Christianson said. “It was a good learning lesson.”
Early on, it looked like the Tigers were still feeling the effects of that loss as Nashwauk-Keewatin jumped out to a 12-6 lead.
After that, Cherry went on that 22-0 run 28-12.
It started once the Tigers got rolling on defense.
“We had to wake up a little bit,” Christianson said. “Our rotations were a little late. We were lagging getting through some of the screens. We were finally able to get to the style that we wanted to play.
“They started hot. When you have shooters like (Gaige) Waldvogel,(Marcus) Moore and (Justice) Rebrovich, they can all get hot. They’re all capable shooters and scorers. They got hot early, but our guys were able to respond.”
While Cherry was clicking on offense, the Spartans went scoreless for over six minutes. They never recovered.
“It was a lot of their pressure, their man-to-man defense,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “The way they attacked our ball screens was effective and caused us some problems. We played well for a while.”
Cherry took a 41-30 lead into halftime, then the Tigers came out with a 17-2 run in the first five minutes of the half to all but seal the deal.
“We challenged the guys at halftime,” Christianson said. “We not only wanted to win the half, but we wanted to win the half by 15 or 20. We had to assert our dominance in the second half.”
The Tigers did, and Nashwauk-Keewatin struggled.
“At the start of the second half, they jumped on us right away, and we didn’t have an answer for them,” Giorgi said. “We’ve been struggling to put two halves together. That’s what it was — a game of two halves.
“We had too many turnovers. They’re a good team, and they made a lot of shots in the second half. That was a huge difference.”
NK 30 11 — 41
CHS 41 40 — 81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Marcus Moore 11, Justice Rebrovich 7, Conner Perryman 2, Brody Erickson 8.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 29, Noah Asuma 19, Isaiah Asuma 10, Sam Serna 6, Zach Carpenter 3, Logan Ruotsalainen 1, Nick Serna 11, Kaleb Rinerson 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 13; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-5; Cherry 8-13; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 3, Moore 2, Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 3, Nick Serna 3.
Northland 82
Greenway 46
COLERAINE — Nolan Carlson had 28 points as the Eagles beat the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Alec Wake added 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Aiden Carlson had 15 points, and Nathan Johnson added 11.
Grant Hansen had 16 points for Greenway, and Mathias Macknight had 15.
NHS 39 43 — 82
GHS 26 20 — 46
Northland: Nolan Carlson 28, Aiden Carlson 15, Alec Wake 21, Liam Wake 5, Jace Jackson 2, Nathan Johnson 11.
Greenway: Westin Smith 5, Grant Hansen 16, Mathias Macknight 15, Grant Rychart 4, Tyler Swedeen 3, Israel Hartman 3.
Total Fouls: Northland NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Northland 11-14; Greenway 1-5; 3-pointers: Nolan Carlson 3, Aiden Carlson 2, Alec Wake 5,m Liam Wake, Smith, Hansen, Macknight, Sweden, Hartman.
