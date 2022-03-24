MINNEAPOLIS — The Cherry High School boys basketball team has already knocked off the No. 4 seed at the State Class A Tournament.
If the Tigers want to advance into the finals, they must knock off the No. 1 seed.
Cherry gets that chance today when they take on Hayfield in a State Class A semifinal contest, which begins at noon at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Hayfield is the defending State Class A champions as well, so it’s going to be a tall task for Cherry, but according to Tiger coach Jordan Christianson, anything is possible.
This team believes in what’s happening this season.
The reason why is simple.
“They believe because of how they’ve prepared for this,” Christianson said. “They’ve put in the work both inside and outside the season. That’s the important part. They believe in each other.
“They’re going to play for one another. They share the ball the way it’s supposed to be shared.”
More importantly, Cherry’s younger players haven’t let the atmosphere of the state experience get to them.
They played like veterans against Nevis.
“They’re growing up fast,” Christianson said. “They have to be by playing in big situations. Being young is something that might be working to our advantage. They’re going out and playing a basketball game.
“They don’t feel a lot of pressure. They’ve been doing this their whole lives, playing a game. That’s the focus.
Next up are the Vikings, who are 30-2 on the season, and beat the Tigers 78-65 in February.
“They’re a disciplined team,” Chrsitianson said. “They have some similarities with Nevis. They’re big, but Hayfield has a much-more potent offense. They have more guys that can score the ball at a higher rate.
“They’re physical and play disciplined. Going in there, we have to focus on what they run, and what we run. The game plan at the end of the day is just go out there and play basketball. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”
It’ll take a full-team effort to get past Hayfield, whether it’s by scoring or playing defense.
“We’ll have guys that will be ready to chip in,” Christianson said. “They do that in different ways. It’s not always by scoring. We had two guys against Nevis chip in on the defensive side of the ball.
“It’s knowing what to do in certain situations. The key is understanding that basketball is a game of runs. If they hit us with a run, we have to answer back. If they hit us on the chin, we have to be patient and stick to the game plan.”
No matter what, Christianson knows this team will do everything it can to advance to the finals.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Christianson said. “They’ve done everything they’ve had to do. This isn’t a one-year thing. They’ve built this up the last couple of years. I’m proud of them and all of their hard work.
“They make our job easy.”
