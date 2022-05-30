CHERRY — The Cherry High School softball team is no stranger when it comes to advancing into the Section 7A title game.
The Tigers have won eight 7A titles, and No. 9 could be two games away.
That’s because No. 2 seeded Cherry will take part in a winner’s bracket semifinal contest today when the Tigers take on No. 5 seeded Carlton/Wrenshall, beginning at 1 p.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet.
The winner is guaranteed a spot in the section finals, while the losing team will drop to the elimination-round semifinal, which will be slated to be played at 3 p.m., also in Cloquet.
Cherry advanced into the game with a win over Silver Bay, which didn’t come easy.
“We’ve done just enough to get to this point,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “Silver Bay did challenge us. They took advantage when we let our guard down. You can’t let your guard down against anybody at this point.
“To get to this point, there’s some good teams, and teams can get hot. The Raptors are playing well right now.”
How did the Tigers let their guard down?
“We didn't hit as well as I know we can hit,” Bjerklie said. “Our pitching wasn’t as sharp as it could be. We had a couple of errors in the top of the seventh, which didn’t help the situation.
“It’s all about handling the pressures of the game as it flows. We were cruising right along, but they hit the ball hard. It’s learning how to compete and being consistent. We talked about that. It’s all about the little things you have to do. Even as coaches, we have to make sure we’re doing the right things.”
As for Carlton/Wrenshall, the Raptors are 12-5 heading into the game.
Bjerklie knows his team will have to be on their toes to beat Carlton/Wrenshall, which beat No. 1 seeded Moose Lake-Willow River 2-1.
“We got to watch the end of that game, and they have solid pitching and defense,” Bjerklie said. “They have opportunistic hitting, and they play aggressively. They’ve improved.
“We saw them three weeks ago, and we knew they had the potential. They’re starting to put things together. We’ll have to be on the top of our game. They don’t play like a five seed.”
Bjerklie is hoping his team has enough experience in big games to not let this game be any bigger than it is.
“That’s part of the reason why we played a tough, aggressive schedule,” Bjerklie said. “We’ve played the best teams in this area from AAA on down to get them ready for this situation.
“You have to see the best to be the best. Whether you win or lose, it doesn't matter. You want to learn. That’s what we want to do in the semifinals and beyond.”
