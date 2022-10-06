CHERRY — Last season, the Cherry High School football team was looking forward to their match up with Mountain Iron-Buhl.
But the Tigers’ season was shut down for a week due to COVID, canceling the game.
The two teams did meet in the Section 7 Nine-man finals, with the Rangers coming out on top 66-20.
This season, the regular–season matchup is back on as Cherry travels to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex for a 7 p.m. contest with the Rangers.
Both teams are 5-0, so it will be a battle for the No. 1 seed in the section, and hopefully, it’s the start of a new rivalry between the two schools.
“We certainly hope to rekindle that,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “The rivalry aspect hasn’t existed in recent years. We’ve only played them four times in the last 10 or 11 years.
“We certainly hope moving forward that this rekindles it.”
What about missing the game last season?
“Any time you lose a game, it bothers people, especially the last couple of years,” Marsh said. “Everybody was discombobulated with COVID. Everybody has been frustrated with losing games.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl did a lot of damage to Cherry through the air in that game last year, and Marsh expects the Rangers to try and do the same thing this year.
“They have a high-powered offense, so I expect them to come out and throw the ball around,” Marsh said. “Their receivers are good. They’ve been running the ball quite a bit this year, with two guys, but we expect them to pass the ball a lot.”
That passing game will put the Tigers’ defense to the test.
Marsh knows his defense is better, but the Tigers’ defense will be put to the test.
“In a game like this, it’s all about the match ups,” Marsh said. “The key is making the right reads, and going out and executing. That’s going to be the key. I know our team speed is better than last year, but ultimately, you have to line up and play the game.
“That’s the surest way to find out how you measure up.”
Marsh doesn’t want to leave his defensive backs out on an island, so getting pressure up front on Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich will be imperative.
“It’ll be a different kind of pressure,” Marsh said. “He runs well, so defensively, we’ll try a few things differently than last year. Their system spreads you out. They want to find one match up that’s more effective.
“We have to have a better response than we did last year.”
Offensively, Cherry did move the ball on Mountain Iron-Buhl last season, but when the Tigers got into the red zone, the Rangers’ defense stepped up and did their job.
“We have to tighten up in the red zone,” Marsh said. “We have to finish off drives. That’s the biggest thing. Our offense is doing well. We’re learning. We have new guys in new positions, and each week, we’re trying to get better.
“We’re making progress. We’re moving in the right direction. We’re putting points on the board, but we do need to clean stuff up.”
