COHASSET — As the No. 2 seed in the Section 7A Playoffs, the Cherry High School baseball team didn’t expect to be going home early.
The Tigers achieved that goal by scoring nine runs in both the second and third innings en route to a 19-0 five-inning, 10-run- rule victory over Wrenshall in a Section 7A first-round contest Tuesday at Portage Park.
The Tigers were set to take on either Cook County or Northeast Range in their second game, but that contest wasn’t completed before this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
Now, Cherry is exactly where it wants to be in the tournament.
Cherry sent 13 hitters to the plate in both of those innings to end the game early.
“It’s double elimination,” Cherry coach Brian Kemp said. “I don’t care who you are or what seed you play, being in the double-elimination is what you need to get to.”
Either way, it was good to get that first win out of the way.
“That was huge,” senior Beau Barry said. “It gives us some momentum going into our second game. Hopefully, that will carry through throughout the rest of the playoffs.”
After Cherry pitcher Noah Asuma struck out the side in the top of the first, the Tigers’ offense sputtered in their half of the inning.
“We were a little sleepy in the first inning,” Kemp said. “They came around in the second, third and fourth, so it was good to get out here and swing.”
Swing is what Cherry did in the second inning.
Barry had a double and scored on a single by Carter Nelson. With the bases loaded, Isaiah Asuma hit a bases-clearing double and it was 4-0.
Serna reached on an error, scoring a run, then Noah Asuma singled home a run. Mason Heitzman hit a two-run single, Rinerson a run-scoring base hit and Nelson capped it off with an RBI base hit.
They say hitting is contagious, and the Tigers proved that theory well.
“Everyone was up, still positive,” Barry said. “We started finding barrels, and that carried throughout the rest of the game. It was exciting. It gets everybody going. It helps a lot.”
After Serna faced just four Wren batters in the third, it didn’t take long for the Tigers to put together another rally, starting with one out.
Isaiah Asuma reached on an error, then after a walk, Noah Asuma hit an RBI single. Rinerson delivered a two-run base hit. With two out, Nelson had an RBI single. Andrew Staples followed with a three-run single.
Isaiah Asuma had an RBI triple and Serna hit an RBI single to end the scoring.
“That was nice,” Kemp said. “We talked before that our biggest concern was swinging. Their pitchers all threw strikes. They weren’t bad. They threw a lot of strikes, we jumped on a lot of fastballs and hit the ball well.”
In the fourth, Barry had an RBI base hit.
Barry is hoping that this is a harbinger of things to come.
“You don’t worry as much going into the next game,” Barry said. “It was awesome getting out of this game. It helps us.”
Noah Asuma worked three innings, giving up one hit. He struck out six and walked one. Rinerson tossed one inning, striking out one and walking one. Alex Bielejeski worked one inning, striking out one.
Bryson Jessup started for Wrenshall. He worked two innings, giving up eight hits. He walked two. Joel Lembke tossed two innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out one and walked three.
Nelson had three hits and three RBI. Isaiah Asuma, Noah Asuma, Barry and Nick Serna both had two hits. Noah Asuma had three RBI as did Isaiah Asuma and Staples. Heitzman and Rinerson both had two RBI.
Joey Mills had the lone Wrens’ hit.
