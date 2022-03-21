CHERRY — The Cherry High School boys basketball team got through the Section 7A Tournament without a hiccup.
The Tigers handled the bright lights and pressure-packed games well, but now, the stage is going to be bigger and the lights brighter as Cherry heads to the State Class A Tournament at Williams Arena, taking on Nevis, beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Technically, it’s game No. 31 on the Tigers’ schedule, so it should be just another game, but how ready will Cherry be when the ball gets thrown up against the Tigers?
According to Tiger coach Jordan Christianson, the section tournament and wins over Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl and South Ridge, should go a long way in helping his team succeed at state.
“The section tournament got us ready,” Christianson said. “That was a crazy section tournament, especially from the quarterfinals and on. There were great games. We had a good atmosphere for our last three games.
“There’s the mentality and mindset of keep surviving, keep winning, doing the little things to win those games. I think we’ll be good, at least ready and focused.”
Even Christianson knows that this situation is going to be different, however.
“The environment there is going to be crazier,” Christianson said. “We’ll be going down there today and checking out a couple of the games in Williams Arena. Some of these guys haven’t been down there, so we’ll get acclimated to what they’ve got and what the court looks like.
“We’ll sit as close to it as we can. It’s the little stuff like that that helps.”
Cherry sophomore Isaac Asuma believes the team will take it like just-another game. That’s how the team has operated all season long.
“There’s a little bit more pressure on that, and we all know that,” Asuma said. “We have to go in there and play the way we’ve been playing. Our coach told us that we haven’t lost in 44 days, so that’s cool.
“We have to keep the train rolling. We have to stick to our game plan of what we’re doing in practice. “We have to execute our game plan.”
Christianson believes they will do that.
“They’re laser focused,” Christianson said. “They want to make a run. We’re excited that we made it this far, but we want to go down there and show people that we belong and win it. Why not?”
This is only the second Tigers’ team to advance to state.
The first team to achieve that feat was in 1997, and none of these players were alive at that time. They’ve only heard bits and pieces about that Cherry team, which was led by Eric Goerdt. Matt Asuma, who is a cousin to Isaac, was also on that team.
“I think they were 25-1 that year, so that’s a good record,” Asuma said. “To be able to compete like they did back then is cool to be able to do that. It’s cool to be that group that brings it all back.”
It’s more special for the five seniors, Zach Carpenter, Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Bobby Mancini and Tommy Mancini.
“It means a lot that all of my friends and I put in this work over many years, since we were in the seventh-grade,” Carpenter said. “We always dreamed of going to state our senior year.
“It’s something that will be on the gym wall. It will be something that we’ll remember forever. They will be memories we’ll never forget. That’s what will mean the most to us.”
