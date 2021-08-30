HIBBING — It was a strange Saturday for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team.
Usually doubleheaders are reserved for baseball and softball, but the Bluejackets and Princeton experienced a first when they played two games in a matter of six hours.
Hibbing/Chisholm fell to Superior 8-1 in an early game, then later, Princeton came to town and left with a 7-0 victory at Vic Power Field.
Princeton was coming off a 5-5 tie with Grand Rapids, and Tiger coach Jason Senne was happy with how the day went.
“It was an exciting game, a lot of goals,” Senne said. “That was our first game of the season, so there’s a lot of things we’re still working on, working the bugs out. It was nice for this game in Hibbing.
“Our starters did some nice things. Cooper (Nowak) had a few nice goals, and our young kids finished the game well. That’s what we’re looking for, continued growth in our program.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer wasn’t sure how her team would handle the day, but for the most part, she was pleased.
“They handled it well because there was no lack of effort out there,” Forer said. “Toward the end of this game, you could tell that we lost our legs. I told them that if this was the end of the season, we wouldn’t have played a doubleheader.
“Early in the year it’s not as critical to save our legs for playoffs.”
Princeton didn’t seem to lose a beat from game No. 1 as it jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
Beck Wogen scored at 13:16, and Nowak scored the first of his three goals at 24:08.
“That was essential,” Senne said. “We actually fell behind 3-1 to Grand Rapids so for us, we needed to show that we’re back up on top. We missed a few golden opportunities, but all in all, we played well in that first half.
“We moved the ball much better than we did in the first game. It was nice seeing the boys have some fun, and recovering. Their legs went out on them in the second half, so some young guys got some opportunities.”
In the second half, the Tigers poured it on, getting a goal from Nowak at 44:15, one from Graham Peterson at 54:13, Nowak at 58:00, Colin Roberdeau at 65:17 and one from Payton Dokken at 67:25.
“We had some lapses on defense again, and communicating,” Forer said. “That’s been the crutch in the first game, then in our second game, our communication breakdown and not getting back in time.”
The Bluejackets also had a hard time moving the ball up the field.
Princeton goalkeeper Ben Hallberg only had to stop five shots, before being pulled late in the game.
“It was tough moving the ball up the field,” Forer said. “Sometimes, we get a little intimidated by our opponents. We need to have confidence in our offense. We had chances, but we need to create quality chances.”
Senne praised both Hallberg and his defense for the job they did.
“Our defense in front of him played phenomenal,” Senne said. “Owen (Anderson) Preston (Senne), Reese (Strube) and Timmy (Donnay) did a great job in front. They didn’t give them a lot of good looks.
“That’s something that we kind of recovered from in the first game. Grand Rapids got a few of the good looks early, but these guys recovered and played well. I can’t say enough about my defensive line.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Drew Forer had 10 stops.
“It’s only two games in, but we did see some improvement from the first game,” Forer said. “Now, we know what we need to work on in practice this week.”
PHS 2 5 — 7
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. P, Beck Wogen, 13:16; 2. P, Cooper Nowak, 24:08.
Second Half — 3. P, Nowak, 44:15; 4. P, Graham Peterson, 54:13; 5. P, Nowak, 58:00; 6. Colin Roberdeau (Noah Feneis), 65:17; 7. P, Payton Dokken, 67:25.
Goalie Saves — Princeton, Ben Hallberg 5; Hobson Kenmir 0; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 10.
