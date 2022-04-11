AURORA — The Cherry High School softball team started the season out with a bang, winning three games Saturday at the Mesabi East High School Softball Field.
The Tigers opened the season with a 5-4 victory over Silver Bay, then in a doubleheader with Warroad, Cherry won the first game 15-5 in five innings, then took the nightcap 7-2.
Against the Mariners, the Tigers trailed five innings, then used a three-run sixth inning to knot it 4-4.
In the seventh, Lauren Staples reached base, took second on a passed ball and reached third on a fly ball. She scored on a squeeze bunt for the winning run.
Hailey Greenly started on the pitching rubber for the Tigers, tossing three innings of one-hit ball. She struck out five and walked four. Faith Zganjar got the win, working four innings of one-hit ball. She struck out four and walked four.
At the plate, Hailey Greenly had two hits with a double; Kaelyn Greenly had two hits, including a home run and two RBI; and Brooke Rinerson had two hits. Lydia Greenly hit a double.
“Our biggest concern was our defense, and we had an issue there being outside for the first time,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. “We wanted to give our younger pitchers some experience, and they did OK.
“They were tight and nervous, but we were impressed with our ninth- and eighth-graders. They came through with their bats. They were the only reason we won that game.”
In game one against Warroad, Hailey Greenly was the winning pitcher, tossing seven innings of three-hit ball. She fanned 10 and walked three.
Cherry was 10-0 after two innings, then scored four runs in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run rule.
Brooke Rinerson had four hits, including a double, and two RBI; Lydia Greenly had three hits, with a double and three RBI; and Lauren Staples had two hits, as did Zaganjar, who had two doubles.
“As the season progresses, our batting order will mature and get better,” Bjerklie said. “Our eighth- and ninth-graders pulled us through again. They lit a fire under our last year’s returning varsity players.”
In the final game of the day, Staples allowed two hits over seven innings, striking out 13, to get the win. She walked two.
A five-run sixth inning for the Tigers was the difference in the game.
Kaelyn Greenly had three hits, including a double, and three RBI; Zganjar had two hits, with a double; Claire Cushman had two doubles; and Staples had a double and an RBI.
“You could tell that they were getting a little tired,” Bjerklie said. “They were starting to swing late, and they weren’t watching the ball. They wore down a little bit, but we thought that might happen. It was a long day.
“They responded well later in the game. We challenged them, and they started pounding out hits. They were trying too hard. They needed a smooth, relaxed swing. They did that in the end, and it paid off. It’s a learning process.”
SB 004 000 0 — 4 2 0
CHS 010 003 1 — 5 9 3
Silver Bay: NNA and NNA; Cherry: Hailey Greenly, Faith Zganjar (4th) (W) and Abby Rinerson; 2B — Lydia Greenly 2; 3B — Amara Aimonetti; HR — Kaelyn Greenly.
WHS 002 120 — 5 3 2
CHS 461 004 — 15 13 5
Warroad: Katelyn Corteau (L) and Rilynn Anderson; Cherry: Hailey Greenly (W) and Abby Rinerson; 2B — Faith Zganjar 2, Brooke Rinerson, Lydia Greenly.
CHS 200 005 0 — 7 9 1
WHS 000 002 0 — 2 2 1
Cherry: Staples (W) and Anna Serna; Warroad: Corteau (L) Anderson; 2B — Corteau, Staples, Lydia Greenly, Claire Cushman 2, Faith Zganjar, Kaelyn Greenly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.