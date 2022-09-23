CHERRY — Aside from 24 minutes against Ogilvie, everything has gone well for the Cherry High School football team.
The Tigers have put up 164 points this season, while giving up 28.
The excitement level is running high in Cherry, and the Tigers hope to keep up that success today when they host North Central, beginning at 7 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
According to Cherry coach Jason Marsh, he knows there’s still things to work on, but he and his coaching staff are enjoying the fruits of their labor.
“There’s still a few things like our execution and complete-team effort,” Marsh said. “We always emphasize team or individual, but’s it’s a lot of fun when the kids are firing on all cylinders. Things have been clicking.
“They’re fast and sharp. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of. We’re progressing, but we’re in a good spot. We have a long way to go, but we played well last week on both sides of the ball. There’s a lot of things we can clean up. It’s a process. We want to be in top form come November.”
Playing the Stars will go a long way in prepping Cherry for the postseason.
North Central is 2-1 this season, and even though the Stars lost to Mountain Iron-Buhl last week, they put up 30 points on the Rangers.
“They’re a good team,” Marsh said. “They have some good athletes. It’s going to be a tough game. We’ll have to come ready to play.”
Marsh said North Central’s defense is predominantly a 3-4, and the Stars put on a lot of pressure up front.
“We have to find ways to get to the outside and pass the ball,” Marsh said. “We’ll have to do a variety of things to be successful on offense.”
Getting the ball to the outside hasn’t been a problem for the Tigers.
“We’ve done a good job with that,” Marsh said. “They’ve got some better athletes, so we have to be quick. They put a lot of pressure up the middle, be sharp and execute things correctly and quickly.”
Offensively, North Central runs an offense familiar to Marsh.
“Strangely enough, they have modified their offense to resemble ours,” Marsh said said a chuckle. “They went from a three-back set to more of a wing-back set. It has a lot of similarity to our base running game.
“We know what we have to do, so we have to make sure we do it. We’re not going to see something crazy or unique. We think our offense is good, and they’ve had success. We have to line up and be better.”
