CHERRY — How high is the bar for the Cherry High School boys basketball team?
Actually, pretty high.
The Tigers already own a win over the supposed No. 1 team in Section 7A, Deer River, and now, Cherry has taken down another possible top seed in the section.
The Tigers had four players in the double figures en route to a 90-77 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl Monday in the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
Even after two important wins, Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said this team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet.
“We have to keep getting better,” Christianson said. We can’t be excited about two wins. We have to keep getting better and have the same energy in every game. There’s room for improvement with these guys.”
The first half was back-and-forth, until the Tigers went on a 6-0 run to end it with a 48-38 lead.
“I don’t think either team led by more than two until we closed on that run,” Christianson said. “My message to them was that this is a good team, and we had to win the second half. I didn’t care if it was by one or two points, we had to win that second half.”
Christianson wanted to see his team clamp down on defense a little more, but that never materialized.
It didn’t matter.
“I told them that we were on pace to scored 96 points, but they were on pace to score 80,” Christianson said. “We had to get stops, but they scored one more point in the second half.
“They have some talented scorers this year, and they have some nice size. They have a couple of big guys in the middle that can cause some mayhem. Everyone that steps on the floor for them is a threat to shoot the ball.”
Christianson has that same kind of team.
Isaac Asuma led the Tigers with 27 points, including three 3-pointers. Noah Asuma had 23, with four 3-pointers. Andrew Staples had 20, with five 3-pointers, and Sam Serna had 12.
“We shot the ball well,” Christianson said. “They had to guard everybody. In past year’s, it’s been, ‘Shut down Isaac.’ This year, we have a lot of guys that can hurt you.
“Mountain Iron-Buhl went on a couple of nice runs, but our guys always answered it. They played hard like they usually do. We kept playing hard the whole game.”
The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich with 27 points, with three 3-pointers. Cooper Salinas had 14 and Nick Jesch 13.
MIB 38 39 — 77
CHS 48 42 — 90
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 27, Cooper Salinas 14, Mason Clines 6, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 9, Nick Jesch 13, Micaden Clines 5.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 20, Isaac Asuma 27, Noah Asuma 23, Isaiah Asuma 6, Sam Serna 12, Zach Carpenter 2.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 15; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 15-19; Cherry 11-19; 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Kayfes, Holmes 2, Jesch, Micaden Clines, Staples 5, Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 4, Isaiah Asuma 2, Serna.
