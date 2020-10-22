CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team has been flying under the radar the past two weeks, but the Tigers have put up over 90 points on offense in wins over Silver Bay and Cook County
In the most recent Minnesota State Class 9-Man poll, Cherry picked up two votes and was an honorable-mention selection.
None of that matters to Tigers’ coach Jason Marsh, who goes about his business of preparing his team from week-to-week.
That was the case this week as Cherry prepared to take on Northeast Range, beginning at 7 p.m. today at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Football Field.
Marsh doesn’t care about rankings or ratings. He just wants his team playing up to their full potential.
“That was news to me,” Marsh said. “If there ever was a year to take it one-week-at-a-time, this is the year. Nothing in 2020 is certain. We take a week-at-a-time.
“That’s been our focus all year.”
Cherry did put up 42 points last week against the Mariners, but the focus at practice this week was, you guessed it, offense.
“We’ve focused on the fundamentals, especially offensive execution,” Marsh said. “It’s doing the little thing correctly. We played a good game on the defensive side of the ball, but we made a lot of miscues on the offensive side.
“We didn’t execute the way we expected to execute. It was a lot of small mental things. When the weather turns cold or is bad, we have to be mentally sharp. That was the focus this week. We want to get that cleaned up this week.”
The defense was responsible for most of those points. A blocked punt set up a touchdown, and Beau Barry ran a punt back for a touchdown.
“They helped us out,” Marsh said. “Our longest drive was 55 yards right after halftime. Everything else started in their zone. The defense set up the offense. That’s a great thing.
“The old adage is, ‘Offense wins football games, but defense wins championships.’ We put a premium on our defense. We did a great job on defense.”
What does Marsh expect out of the Nighthawks?
“They have a new coach, and they have better numbers this year,” Marsh said. “It is a program that has been and will continue to improve a lot. They have a good running back, so have to make sure we contain him.
“They have a couple of other kids who are good athletes. They’re a bunch of scrappy, hard-working kids.”
Marsh is hoping his teams’ defense can continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage.
“We have to come ready to play,” he said. “We have to be aggressive. We have to get off the ball quickly and force mistakes and turnovers, especially if the weather is bad.
“Our down linemen have to get after their quarterback.”
Offensively, depending on the field conditions, the Tigers will try to establish their ground game.
“We’ll tend to run the ball a little more,” Marsh said. “We want to execute and do the little things correctly. We want to be as sharp as we can in the tough conditions.”
To help with that, Marsh had his team practice behind the Cherry Town Hall.
“We’ve practiced outside in the snow,” he said. “We don’t have a good practice facility since it’s still under construction. It was muddy, snowy, cold and wet, but we have the kids prepared.
“They’re going to be thankful that this game will be on the turf, so they’re not sliding around in the snow like we have been in practice all week.”
