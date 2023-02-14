CHERRY — The Cherry girls basketball team welcomed in Cromwell-Wright on Monday night.
The Tigers hung tough with the running Cardinals in the first half but ran out of gas in the second half as Cromwell-Wright came away with a 61-31 win.
“They are a team that likes to run the ball and get their opponents to play the same type of game,” Tigers coach Dan Grotberg said. “We hung in there in the first half but they kept it going in the second half and then they hit some big shots.”
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 7-2 when Isabella Anderson and Sascha Korpela each made a layup.
Cherry called a timeout to settle down a bit. The short time out worked for the Tigers.
Jillian Sajdak hit a free throw and MacKenna Ridge hit a jumper to cut the Cardinals lead to two.
Then, Korpela, the only senior on the C-W roster, got hot.
She hit back-to-back layups and added a rebound and lay in to put the Cardinals lead up to six.
Both teams turned up the defense and neither team could get the offense going.
With the Cardinals leading 15-9 and time starting to run out in the half, Emaleigh Olesiak hit a deep 3-pointer to make it a 18-9 contest.
Anna Serna made 1-2 free throws but that would be as far as the Tigers would get in the half.
Isabella Anderson made a lay up to make it a 20-10 Cromwell-Wright lead at the half.
Korpela had nine points in the half to lead the Cardinals while Ridge led the Tigers with 4.
“I told them that we were still in this game at the half,” Grotberg said. “We had to cut down on the turnovers and hit some big shots.”
The Cardinals started the second half with a 6-0 run to make it a 26-10 contest.
The Tigers stopped the run when Arabella Grotberg hit a pair of free throws to make it a 14-point game.
The Cardinals came right back and Olesiak and Korpela hit back-to-back three-pointers to give Cromwell-Wright a 20 point lead.
“That’s what we talked about,” Grotberg said. “That team loves to run the ball and get you to play their game.”
The Cardinals continued to run the ball and following a pair of Olesiak buckets it was a 51-19 Cardinals lead.
Both teams cleared off the benches with just under five minutes to play.
The Tigers just could not get any closer to the Cardinals and the game came to an end.
Sierna Anderson, Olesiak, and Korpela all had 12 points to lead the Cardinals. Ridge led the Tigers with 11.
Cherry is back in action on Friday when they host Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“They battled out there all night,” Grotberg said. “I’m proud of the way they hung in there and battled.”
CWHS 20 41 — 61
CHS 10 21 — 31
Cromwell-Wright: Bryanna Foster 4, Siena Anderson 12, Marissa Dahl 5, Emaleigh Olesiak 12, Sascha Korpela 12, Isabella Anderson 6, Jill Anderson 10; Three-pointers: Olesiak 3, Siena Anderson 1, Korpela 1; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Arabella Grotberg 2, Mackenna Ridge 11, Aunika Helms 2, Aimeelee Grotberg 7, Anna Serna 5, Faith Zganjar 3, Jillian Sajdak 1; Three-pointers: Aimeelee Grotberg 1; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Serna.
