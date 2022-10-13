CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team was cruising right along at 5-0, then the Tigers hit a snag last week.
Cherry took an early lead over Mountain Iron-Buhl only to see the Rangers overcome a 16-point deficit to win 34-24/
Now, Tiger coach Jason Marsh will see how his team rebounds from that loss when Cherry hosts Ely, beginning at 7 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
Not only do the Tigers have to respond from that, but there’s been some other distractions at the school this week.
“After a big emotional week, it’s always challenging to get refocused, so that was the task this week,” Marsh said. “We also have that Homecoming distraction, so there’s been nor shortage of distractions.
“This will be a good mental exercise for the kids to focus on football.”
That focus starts with the Timberwolves’ offense, which will put the Tigers’ defense to the test.
“They’ve been doing a variety of things,” Marsh said. “Against Mountain Iron-Buhl, they tried to run the ball. Last week, they put our three-receiver sets and put the ball in the air. They’re doing more experimenting, and giving a lot of different looks.
“The biggest thing is we can’t get rattled. We have to make our reads and do our jobs. That’s the biggest thing, do your job and let the guy next to you do his job.”
When Cherry has the ball, Marsh wants to see a balanced offense.
That’s something the Tigers didn’t get last week against the Rangers.
“It was strange because we had more yards through the air than on the ground,” Marsh said. “That hasn’t happened for the first time in how many years? We didn’t run the ball quite as well as we had hoped.
“We definitely want to make sure we get our ground game going, then we can mix things up. We have to make sure we run the ball well.”
Cherry can throw a multiple running backs at Ely, which should keep the Timberwolves on their toes.
“We have the athletes, so that’s a big part of it,” Marsh said. “We have to make sure we’re clear on our assignments. There were times last week where guys weren’t as clear as they should be.
“We have to be sharp on both sides of the ball, especially during the second half of the season.”
But the biggest thing is seeing how his team responds from that first loss of the season.
“The kids should be good,” Marsh said. “They’ve responded all year. This will be a mental challenge to put all of these distractions aside and focus on one game, and one week at a time.
“I think they will be able to do that.
