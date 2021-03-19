CHERRY — The second-seeded Cherry girls basketball team had a slow first half Friday in their 7A quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Floodwood but that slow start couldn’t stop the Tigers as they rolled past the Polar Bears, 48-28.
The Tigers ran out to a quick 7-0 start against the Polar Bears with Elle Ridge and Courteney Sajdak scoring in the paint and on the drive, respectively. Jillian Sajdak then nailed a three to cap off the good start.
Floodwood battled back, however with buckets from Nakaiyah Nimene and Preslie Kjoberg to cut the deficit to three, 7-4.
Cherry stretched their lead out to 10 shortly after with Courteney Sajdak nailing a three, Jesse Schroetter hitting two buckets in the paint and Faith Zganjar scoring on the inbound play, 16-6.
The Polar Bears never let the Tigers get too far out of reach with Kjoberg, Hailey Bergin and Heather Striowski aiding the Floodwood offense.
The Tigers had many opportunities to score off Bears turnovers in the first half but struggled to convert as the scoring was kept at a slow pace. Cherry again had a double-digit lead near the end of the half, 24-14 but Sjoberg nailed a three to make it 24-17 going into the break.
Schroetter led the Tigers at the half with eight points. Sjoberg had seven for Floodwood.
The second half was more favorable to the Tigers as they outscored the Bears 13-5 in the opening stretch to go up by 15, 37-22.
Courteney Sajdak kept the Cherry offense moving with 7 points during the run. Schroeder, Jillian Sajdak and Lauren Staples all found the hoop as well.
Shots started to fall and Cherry began to convert turnovers into buckets with Schroetter and Courteney Sajdak doing most of the heavy lifting.
The Tigers wrapped things up neatly in the end with a win, 48-28, as they now move on to the 7A semifinals. Courteney Sajdak led with 16 points while Schroetter had 14.
Cherry head coach Tom Sauter said after the game that the pace in the first half was a bit too slow for his liking, but his team picked things up when they needed to.
“I thought we could have pushed the ball up the court a little more,” Sauter said. “We were trying to be patient but I think we’re not looking to fast break but I want us to start doing that more. Shots started to fall more in the second and I thought we looked good.”
For a team that averages 65 points a game, 48 is a low mark for the Tigers in a win. Still, Sauter said the final number doesn’t matter in the playoffs, as long as you have more than your opponent.
“We tell them all the time that it’s the playoffs. We just want to win. We don’t care how we get to that point. We don’t want to play bad or make mistakes but one point better than them is all that matters right now.”
With Sajdak and Schroetter combining for 30 points, Sauter praised the pair for their effort Friday but also mentioned how important it is for all five starters on the court to be ready when they’re needed.
“All five of our girls have made it pretty balanced. Jessa looked strong in there and Courteney can score when she gets going. A few of her shots didn’t fall in the first half but she got going in the second.
“All five of our girls on the court are critical to what we want to do. It’s never just about two players.”
Cherry will host No. 3 South Ridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers rolled past South Ridge 68-32 two weeks ago.
“It’s playoffs. It doesn’t matter who we play or where we play. We just have to come out ready to go.”
FHS 17 11 — 28
CHS 24 24 — 48
Floodwood: Alice Irvine 5, Heather Striowski 4, Hailey Bergin 5, Preslie Kjoberg 9, Nakaiyah Nimene 5; Three pointers: Kjoberg 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 14, Lauren Staples 6, Courteney Sajdak 16, Danielle Clement 1, Kacie Zganjar 2, Elle Ridge 4, Jillian Sajdak 5; Three pointers: C. Sajdak 2, J. Sajdak 1; Free throws: 3-13; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
