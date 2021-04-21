Tigers might not miss a beat

CHERRY — Even with the shutdown last year, the Cherry High School softball team might not miss a beat.
Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie had a condensed summer schedule last year, so his key players got the chance to improve their games.
That should come in handy as the 2021 season, hopefully, goes on without a hitch.
Cherry played a 16-game schedule in just 2 ½ weeks last summer, which should bode well this spring.
“Before we agreed to do that, we talked to the players and parents, then Scott (Sauter) and I agreed to coach the team,” Bjerklie said. “We had a condensed, high-impact schedule. We played in a tournament in Mankato against some good teams, so we got that experience.
“We hosted a large tournament against all-star teams in this area, so we gave them as much game time and experience that we could. It was 2 ½ weeks of solid play, with not many days off. We had to do that because we lost a year. We lost a valuable learning year. We tried to simulate as best we could.”
The Tigers will be led by five seniors, Jessa Schroetter (cather); Thea Besch (first base); Bailey Kowarsch (infield); Danielle Clement (utility); and Courtney Sajdak, who is new to the team this year.
“Those five need to go out there and lead,” Bjerklie said. “They have to play loose, and play to win the game rather than not playing to make mistakes. That’s a hard thing to do. It’s easily early in the season because there’s no baggage.
“As the season goes on, they tend to put pressure on themselves. I tell them to not do that. It’s all about talking to them about playing for tomorrow and not yesterday.”
The junior class is led by pitcher Lauren Staples. Abby Rinerson (infield) and Oryann Tucano (infield) will be counted on heavily.
“For Lauren, the key is to stay sharp and healthy,” Bjerklie said. “Fastpitch softball starts and ends with pitching. That’s the No. 1 thing, then you build around that. The key is not making the game bigger than it is.
“They might be seeing their first varsity time. I want them to enjoy it and stay loose. That’s true for all of the underclassmen.”
Sophomores Claire Cushman (outfield), Hailey Greenly (pitcher, infield) and Angie Haverkamp (infield) will play important roles, align with freshman Faith Zganjar (center field).
Katelyn Marx (sophomore), Brooke Rinerson (freshman) and Samantha Barry (freshman) will provide supporting roles for Bjerklie.
With Staples and Greenly, Bjerklie feels good about his pitching situation.
“Both of them are capable of pitching a lot of innings for us,” Bjerklie said. “We have to support them with defense and runs on offense.”
Offensively, Bjerklie said he’ll do whatever he needs to do to score runs.
“We’ll do what it takes to move runners around,” Bjerklie said.
Bjerklie knows one thing for sure — he has to clean up his defensive play.
“We have to cut down on the number of errors we’ve had over the last few words,” he said. “We have to clean that up and eliminate those ‘Gimme runs’ we’ve been handing out. When it comes to a tight game, that’s when it becomes important.
“We’ve made significant position changes, so we’ll see how that goes as we move through the season as the players grow. We’ll adjust on the fly.”
Bjerklie won’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to his defensive work.
“The small game is a big deal,” Bjerklie said. “It’s something we need to prepare for, especially when we get deep into the playoffs. We may not need it much until the end, but you need it.”
One thing is certain — both Bjerklie and his team are looking forward to getting back on the field.
“This year is different from a true, normal year,” Bjerklie said. “Our prep time is shortened. We had five quality matches before we started playing games. There will be a learning curve and adjustment as we go through the season.
“They’re aware of that, and OK with it. It’s great to be outside playing in as close to a normal year as we can. We’re excited. It seems like we slept through a year. It was odd. It was the strangest thing I’ve ever seen. It wiped out a year of our student-athletes growth, which is too bad.”
