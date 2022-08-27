Tigers look to shore up defense in 2022

CHERRY — Last season, the Cherry High School football team made it to the Section 7 Nine-man finals, but the Tigers gave up a whopping 60 points to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
This season, Cherry coach Jason Marsh knows where the emphasis should be placed — his teams’ defense.
The Tigers will try to do a better job defending the pass as they prepare for their opening game at Ogilvie, beginning 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Marsh has seven of his nine starters returning on that side of the ball, so that should go a long way in strengthening that part of the teams’ game.
“We need to do a better job at pass coverage,” Marsh said. “Last year, we ran a four-man front, and we were effective with it. We did a good job stopping the run. We need to cover better, and be a better passing defense.
“We should be able to do that because I like our options on defense. We’ve got some new guys that are fighting for positions. We should have some good competition. That should make us deeper than last year.”
Leading the way in that department are seniors Jake Koskela, Kaleb Rinerson and Alex Bielejeski. They are joined by fellow seniors Evan Graves, Andrew Bielejeski, Weslee Helms and Gunnar Adkins.
“Every year, you want your seniors to provide leadership,” Marsh said. “It’s the last go-around for them. They need to step up and be the guys that perform on the field.
“We expect a lot out of our seniors. Jake has been a leader the last couple of years. He’s the heart-and-soul of the defense. Kaleb lets his play do the talking. Evan and Alex, along with all of those guys, need to have good seasons.”
The junior class consists of Kaden Thronson, Isaac Asuma, Elis Kowarsch, Ty Sikkila, Andrew Staples and Isaiah Arvola.
“We lost some seniors last year, and with nineman football, you never have a big team,” Marsh said. “You need guys to step up.”
Asuma will play vital roles as a wingback and safety. Staples will move from the interior of the offensive line (guard) to the end.
“With Isaac, we expect him to have a good year,” Marsh said. “With Andrew, we expect him to be more involved, not only in the run game, but in the passing game as well. We expect our juniors to contribute.”
Sikkila is another player Marsh will be counting on.
“He was injured the whole season last year,” Marsh said. “We expect him to be able to step in and get reps at the fullback and guard positions, as well as linebacker on defense.”
The sophomore class consists of Zach Sikkila, Mason Heitzman, Carson Brown, Noah Sundquist, Tyler Powers and Orion Erickson.
“We always have some sophomores starting,” Marsh sid. “I expect Noah to be a contributor, along with Carson, Zack and Mason. It’s a good group of sophomores that will be playing a lot.”
Finding someone to replace Beau Barry at quarterback has been an interesting battle in camp.
“We’ve been working out a lot of guys to see who’s the best fit,” Marsh said. “Noah will be stepping in as quarterback. He’s a good athlete. He throws a great ball. One of the things that has impressed me is that he doesn’t get rattled.
“He stays calm back there, and he can extend plays. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does under fire.”
Sundquist should help Marsh’s offense in one sense.
“We’ve always been a good running team, but I want to be able to pass more,” Marsh said. “We want a better mix of running and passing.”
Marsh said the Tigers should have a solid offensive line with Bielejeski, Koskela, Graves and moving Staples out to the end. He has Adkins, who hasn’t played since the eighth-grade.
“He hasn’t played in a few years because he was riding bulls,” Marsh said. “Anybody who rides a bull is a tough kid, a big-strong tough kid. He’ll help shore up the offensive line.”
Freshmen who will contribute will be Jack Michaels, Cody Marx, Josh Carpenter, Ian Kimmes, Noah Asuma, James Ojala, Jackson Nagel, along with eighth-graders Isaiah Asuma and Ashton Kaivola.
As for special teams, Marsh knows the importance when it comes to kickoff and punt coverage, as well as the kicking and return games.
“It’s one-third of the game,” Marsh said. “It’s early, so we haven’t spent a lot of time on that. As we get past our first scrimmage, we’ll value it a lot.”
Marsh knows that Mountain Iron-Buhl will be the team to beat again this season, and playing solid defense will be the key to doing that.
“They throw the ball well,” Marsh said. “We have to do a better job against the pass, and offensively, when you’re playing a team like that, you have to put up a lot of points. We have to be able to have that explosive capability on offense.
“We need to do a better job of that this year.”
To do that, the Tigers must take care of business along the way because nothing is guaranteed.
“Our focus is one week at a time,” Marsh said. “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We won’t worry about the wins and losses. It sounds trite and mundane, but we can only control the things we can control — effort and execution.
“If we take it one-week-at-a-time, and do that, the rest will take care of itself. As a coach, you think you know what you have, but you never know until you start playing the games. We’ll focus on our effort and execution.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.