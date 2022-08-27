Tigers look to shore up defense in 2022

Cherry’s Isaac Asuma tries to turn up field and avoid Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Braden Tiedeman in the first half of last year’s Section 7 Nine-Man championship game in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer/File

CHERRY — Last season, the Cherry High School football team made it to the Section 7 Nine-man finals, but the Tigers gave up a whopping 60 points to Mountain Iron-Buhl.

This season, Cherry coach Jason Marsh knows where the emphasis should be placed — his teams’ defense.

