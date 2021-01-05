Tigers look to Asuma for leadership in 2021

CHERRY — He’s only a freshman, but Isaac Asuma will be instrumental in how the Cherry High School boys basketball team fares this season.
Asuma has played varsity ball since the seventh-grade, and even though gym time has come at a premium this season, he was able to catch on with an AAU team in the cities called the Fizzle.
Asuma is already in prime form, so Tiger coach Jordan Christianson won’t have to worry about him as the 2021 season fast approaches.
Asuma will run Cherry’s offense. He will need to score, but more importantly, he needs to get the rest of his teammates involved with the offense.
“He’s already knocked the rust off,” Christianson said. “We’ll need him offensively and defensively. He’s grown into a leader. When he talks, people listen. He’s becoming a great leader.
“That’s a great quality, which should help us out tremendously.”
Christianson could tell right away that Asuma has stepped up his game. It had been 303 days since he last saw Asuma, and the changes were noticeable.
Asuma has grown four inches to six-feet tall, plus he’s added more athleticism, and his ball-handling skills have improved.
“Having that extra height should help him see over a defense, and he should be able to get his shot off quicker,” Christianson said. “He played almost every minute of every game last year. We’ll ask him to do a lot this year, but we need the others to step up around him.
“He’s the focal point, so he has to get the others involved with the offense. That will be a big part of our success. That’s his best attribute, getting his teammates involved.”
Two of those teammates are seniors Iziac Martin and Mason Perkovich.
“Mason came out last year, and he helped us out a bunch,” Christianson said. “He knows the system. I like our seniors. I want them to provide stability and leadership. We have a young roster, so they have to be staples of consistency and stability.”
Christianson also has five juniors, four of which are twin brothers.
Sam and Nick Serna are fraternal twins, and Bobby Mancini and Tommy Mancini and identical twins. The other 11th-grader is Zach Carpenter.
Carpenter and the Mancini brothers are post players. The Serna brothers will be the guards.
“All of them need to provide a spark,” Christianson said. “They’re all athletes, who are capable of doing that. They know their roles. They may not be our leading scorers, but they all have a niche.
“They have to do their niches well, and keep expanding their games.”
The sophomore class consists of Kaleb Rinerson and Carter Nelson.
“They both play a similar style,” Christianson said. “They are hard-nosed kids. I know what I can get out of them. They’re always ready to battle. My favorite thing about them is if we’re in a game and we’re not playing well defensively, I can put them in for an extended period of time and not worry about them.
“I like their toughness.”
Christianson also has freshman Andrew Staples and seventh-grader Noah Asuma.
Defensively, Christianson said his team is small, but athletic.
“Their basketball IQ’s have improved tremendously,” Christianson said. “We can wear teams down. We have to move on a string. We had six or seven defenses last year, so I like their ability to adapt on the fly.
“That will be instrumental to our success.”
Christianson said the biggest challenge this season will be getting through the season.
“Playing in a global pandemic is a challenge in itself,” Christianson said. “The biggest thing is playing with masks, but I’m glad we’re having a season. We have to be abel to adapt like we’ve been doing the last year.”
