CHERRY — Letting Chisholm get a pair of easy buckets to start the contest, the Cherry boys’ basketball team didn’t have the best start as they trailed the ‘Streaks 4-0.
Besides the shaky start, everything else worked out just fine as the Tigers blew by Chisholm 87-64 in front of their home crowd to move to 13-3 on the season.
A lay-in from Jude Sundquist and a hookshot from Sean Fleming got the Bluestreaks off on the right foot, but Cherry didn’t waste any time taking over from there. Back-to-back buckets from sophomore Isaac Asuma knotted things up before Nick Serna nailed a three and Sam Serna hit a layup to put the Tigers up 9-4.
After a timeout by Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming, Cherry continued to find ways to score with Sam Serna hitting a three before Asuma hit the layup and completed the three-point play after being fouled on the way up.
Noah Sundquist hit a pair of free throws for the ‘Streaks before Fleming helped cut the deficit with a putback, but three straight threes — one from Nick Serna and two from Sam Serna put Chisholm up 24-8 just seven minutes into the game, a far cry from the early 4-0 deficit they faced in the beginning.
A bucket in the paint from Noah Sundquist got the ‘Streaks into double digits, but a layup from Nick Serna, two free throws from Isaiah Asuma and a layup from Isaac Asuma put Cherry up by 20, 30-10, forcing another Chisholm timeout.
Five-foot-seven senior Sam Serna wasn’t content just shooting from the outside, as he drove to the hoop after the break to aid the Cherry offense. A three from Jude Sundquist followed by a bucket on the drive from Nathan Showalter made it 32-15 as the teams traded blows as the half wore on.
After the first 18 minutes, Cherry led 46-28 with Sam Serna leading the way with 16. Isaac Asuma had 15. Chisholm’s Jude Sundquist had 10.
Noah Sundquist got a quick five points for the Bluestreaks early in the second half with a bucket in the paint followed by a three, but Nick Serna and Isaiah Asuma responded with buckets of their own to keep the Tigers lead intact. Up 52-35, Sam Serna drove to the hoop, got the bucket and the foul on the way up. After sinking the free throw, Cherry found themselves up 20 points once more.
The ‘Streaks got a strong second half from Jude Sundquist, but Isaac and Isaiah Asuma, as well as Sam Serna thrived in the run and gun style of play Cherry found themselves using all night long.
The Tigers were never in any danger as the second half rolled on and got ahead as far as 25 points, 87-62, after a reverse layup from Zach Carpenter. Closing things out, Cherry earned the 87-64 win.
Isaac Asuma led the way with 29 points for the Tigers. Sam Serna added 22. Isaiah Asuma had 20 and Nick Serna finished with 10.
Chisholm was led by Jude Sundquist’s 25 points. Noah Sundquist had 15. Fleming chipped in with 11.
Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson said after the game that he was pleased with the way his team came out after the slow start.
“We got down right from the get go but we always stress that basketball is a game of runs,” Christianson said. “We have a lot of good teams in our section, a lot of teams on our schedule that can hit us with big runs to start so it's important to come back from those and hit them with one of our own and get rolling. We try not to look back.”
Christianson said the best part of the win was the way other players were able to step up when called upon.
“We had a couple guys not play their best and other guys picked them up. We have a kid averaging 16 a game and I think he had two tonight. We had two other guys come and pick him up and take his scoring roll. We have kids out with injuries or sickness so we know we need guys to step up. Not everyone is going to play 26 phenomenal games.”
Christianson said, defensively, his team was up to the task when it came to containing Jude Sundquist.
“I thought we did really well on him in the first half. He was hitting some shots in the second half but we had a gameplan going in guarding both Sundquists specifically. We had a couple lapses but for the most part, we stuck to that plan and the guys did a fantastic job of executing. They really stepped up to the challenge like they always do.”
Chisholm will host Deer River on Friday.
Cherry will travel to Pine River-Backus on Friday before taking on No. 2 Hayfield on Saturday in Kasson. For the Tigers, Christianson says taking things one game at a time is paramount, even with a top team coming up.
“The big thing for practice this week is don’t lose sight of Pine River. It’s easy to just be focused on Hayfield on Saturday. I know the guys are excited to play them and they’re going to be ready to bring it but we can’t lose focus on Pine River.
“We have to keep it one game at a time and be ready to roll. It’s two teams we’ve never seen before so we’ll have to watch some film and see what we can do.”
Chisholm 28 36 — 64
Cherry 46 41 — 87
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 15, Jude Sundquist 25, July Abernathy 4, Sean Fleming 11, Nathan Showalter 4, Charlie Thompson 5; Three pointers: N. Sundquist 2, J. Sundquist 6, Thompson 1; Free throws: 9-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 29, Noah Asuma 2, Isaiah Asuma 20, Sam Serna 22, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 10, Kaleb Rinerson 2; Three pointers: S. Serna 5, N. Serna 2; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: N. Serna.
Mesabi East 66,
Bigfork 58
At Bigfork, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team picked up a solid team win Monday on the road, downing Bigfork 66-58.
Brayden Leffel and Cody Fallstrom led the way offensively with 20 points each. Fallstrom tied the Giants school record for rebounds with 26 boards on the night to go along with seven blocked shots. Leffel went 4-7 from three-point land.
Hayden Sampson added 11 points. Kaid Kuter had seven points and seven assists.
“We played really solid team defense and took care of the ball when it mattered most,” Giants head coach Erik Skelton said. “It was a nice win for us on the road.”
Scoring for Bigfork was not provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Mesabi East will next travel to Duluth Marshall on Friday.
ME 36 30 — 66
BHS 36 22 — 58
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Kaid Kutar 7, Cody Fallstrom 20, Hayden Sampson 11, Jack Ribich 6; Three pointers: Leffel 4, Sampson 1; Free throws: 19-31l Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 59,
Carlton 25
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team cruised to a win Thursday night, downing the Carlton Bulldogs 59-25.
Marta Forsline led the way for the Giants with 15 points and five blocks. Maija Hill added 13 points.
Eliza Decaigny paced Carlton in the loss with 15 points.
Mesabi East will host Hibbing on Friday.
CHS 11 14 — 25
ME 38 21 — 59
Carlton: Madison Asleson 6, Korah Crane 2, Eliza Decaigny 15, Morgan Laveau 2; Three pointers: Asleson 2; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Emily Beyer 1, Alexa Fossell 9, Gianna Lay 2, Maija Hill 13, Elli Theel 8, Allie Lamppa 2, Maggie Lamppa 7, Marta Forsline 15; Three pointers: M. Lamppa 1, Forsline 1; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 87,
Eveleth-Gilbert 19
At Mountain Iron, the MI-B girls’ basketball team ran out to a 63-5 halftime lead on their way to an 87-19 win over visiting Eveleth-Gilbert on Monday night.
Jordan Zubich led the way for the Rangers with 28 points. Ava Butler finished with 17. Sage Ganyo added 16 and Hali Savela had 12.
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Anna Westby, Alex Flannigan and Morgan Marks, all with five points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Ely on Thursday. Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Cherry that same night.
EG 5 14 — 19
MIB 63 24 — 87
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 5, Alex Flannigan 5, Morgan Marks 5, Joey Westby 4; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Flannigan 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 2-9; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Kacie Kvas 4, Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 28, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 16, Hannah Villebrun 3, Ava Butler 17, Lauren Maki 2, Aniyah Thomas 3; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Ganyo 1, Villebrun 1, Butler 3, Thoams 1; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
