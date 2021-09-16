CHERRY — Last week, the Cherry High School football team racked up 552 yards of total offense against Bigfork.
Can the Tigers do it again this week?
Cherry coach Jason Marsh knows that’s unrealistic, but the Tigers must be dialed in on both offense and defense when they travel to Kelliher to take on North Central, beginning at 7 p.m. today.
North Central is a conglomeration of Northome-Kelliher and Littlefork-Big Falls, so not only will Cherry be battling that, but also a long ride bus and their first road game of the season.
“It’s a long trip,” Marsh said. “We’re trying to stay mentally focused in practice. We have to stay mentally focused on the trip up, then getting mentally ready for the game once we get there.
“There can be some distractions when you take a long trip, so we have to be dialed in and come ready to play.”
Last week, Cherry used nine different ball carriers and averaged 8.6 yards per play.
“Things went well last week,” Marsh said. “You hope for that every week, but we’re playing some good teams this year. All we can do is focus on what we can control, and the results will take care of themselves.
“We’ve got the talent on both sides of the ball, but teams will adjust. It’s unrealistic to expect that every week.”
It might not happen every week, but if nothing else, North Central has a lot to think about as it schemes for the Tigers’ offense.
“The one thing we’ve always tried to do is play team football,” Marsh said. “We try not to rely on one person on offense. We have four or five guys that are big components of our offense in those skill positions.
“We try to involve all of them. That makes it more difficult for coaches to try and shut one guy down.”
Cherry may have racked up all of those yards and scored over 50 points against Bigfork, but the Tigers’ defense allowed around 30 points to the Huskies.
There will be some tweaks on the defensive side of the ball this week.
“They had some big plays,” Marsh said. “We gave up a kick return, so we have to clean up some things on special teams. They had a big pass that we had good coverage on, but their receiver made a good play.
“Part of that is playing against teams that can move the ball.”
According to Marsh, he’s not quite sure what North Central will do offensively. They’ve only had one game. North Central was supposed to play Northeast Range last week, but they didn’t have a game.
There’s very little film to go on.
“It’s a little bit of an unknown,” Marsh said. “We haven’t played them since I’ve coached here. They’re going to have new faces on offense and defense. We only have one week of film on them, so that makes it tough.
“Teams make big jumps from week one to week two. We have to focus on our game plan, and play our style of football.”
Marsh did say that North Central runs a fairly straight forward system. They run a T-formation with a quarterback and three running backs.
“It’s almost like a snow plow, rugby-style offense,” Marsh said. “The key is for everybody to know their gaps and make their reads. Our linebackers must make their reads and stick to them.
“If we do that, we should be in good shape.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.